OETI — Institute For Ecology, Technology And Innovation — Empowers India’s Textile And Leather Industry With ZDHC Training For Sustainable Chemical Management

VIENNA, Austria — (October 12, 2023) — OETI, a Member of TESTEX Group, is an official ZDHC Approved Solution Provider under the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme. Expanding beyond its existing role as a ZDHC Approved MRSL Certification Body for OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT around the globe, OETI now offers comprehensive ZDHC training services in India.

The ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) Roadmap to Zero Programme drives sustainable chemical management in the global textile, apparel, leather, and footwear sectors. OETI’s ZDHC training services empower brands, manufacturers, and other ZDHC stakeholders to master sustainable chemical management, adopting ZDHC guidelines, platforms, and solutions.

OETI India launches ‘ZDHC CMS Framework Training for Suppliers’

This programme delivers a comprehensive understanding of chemical management systems (CMS) and their practical implementation within the textile and leather industries. Targeting various organisational departments, including management, chemical teams, procurement, compliance, and sustainability, this training fosters collaboration within the departments regarding sustainable chemical management.

Vignesh Amalraj, OETI’s country manager for India, explains: ‘We aim to showcase the synergy among these departments, ensuring the successful alignment with ZDHC, as demanded by brands and consumers.’

Training across India

OETI India is hosting training sessions in Tirupur, Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad in the coming months:

ZDHC CMS TIG (Chemical Management System, Technical Industry Guide) Training: Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, from 11 December to 14 December 2023.

ZDHC CMS Framework Training for Brands and Retailers: Delhi, 21 and 22 December 2023.

Dates for Bangalore and Ahmedabad: to be announced.

OETI also provides tailored training for specific facilities or clusters based on the requirements and emphasis on their key processes.

Markus Lang, OETI’s Global Head of Marketing and Sales, asserts: ‘We have every reason to believe in the great success of this exciting new service.’

Posted: October 12, 2023

Source: OETI – Institut fuer Oekologie, Technik und Innovation GmbH