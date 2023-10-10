More Than 75 Attend Manufacturing Solutions Center Manufacturing Day Event

CONOVER, N.C. — October 10, 2023 — The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) at Catawba Valley College hosted a Manufacturing Day event at its Conover facility on October 5, with over 75 local residents, businesses, and MSC partners in attendance. The program was co-sponsored by the Conover branch of the Catawba County Library System.

The event included an overview of MSC operations along with presentations from companies that reside and operate in the MSC II building which opened earlier this year. Attendees also toured both MSC buildings including MSC’s testing labs and product development facilities.

Manufacturing Day is a nation-wide celebration of those who produce goods and services in America, and it promotes the importance of modern manufacturing careers. The MSC’s mission is to support US manufacturers and to create and retain US manufacturing jobs.

To learn more about the MSC, visit www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org.

Posted October 10, 2023

Source: Manfacturing Solutions Center