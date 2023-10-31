Haptic Testing Solution “Made In Germany” – emtec TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer At International Fast Textile

LEIPZIG, Germany — October 30, 2023 — Device manufacturer emtec Electronic will introduce the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer, a state-of-the-art device that greatly simplifies and enhances the process of determining textile haptic qualities, including new parameters such as thermohaptic and friction. Additionally, the new device features improved measuring method for springback behavior and an integrated camera to capture sample images. In cooperation with Black Swan Textiles, a novel method for digitization and categorization of the emtec TSA sample data in a virtual data-base has been developed – the Virtual Haptic Library. Accessible worldwide and in real time, the cloud-based database is especially useful for quality control and acts as a virtual market place.

The device – already well-known in the paper industry and originally established as the TSA Tissue Softness Analyzer – has been adapted and enhanced to fit the needs of the textile industry regarding the relevant haptic parameters. Parameters that have long been measured include softness, smoothness, stretch, and the deformation/recovery behavior. Now, with the additional testing parameters of thermohaptic and friction, this cutting-edge device offers unparalleled accuracy in assessing the tactile qualities of textiles, ensuring that manufacturers can meet the highest standards of quality and comfort. Comparisons to results with traditional hand panel testing methods using “touch experts” reveal a correlation of up to 100%.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Alexander Gruener, Global Business Development Manager for emtec Electronic, expressed excitement about the potential impact of the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer on the textile industry. “We’re especially thrilled to introduce our new technology at the Ninth International Fast Textile trade fair in Warsaw. The TSA is a testament to our innovative commitment to provide modern solutions for the painpoints of the industry in obtaining objective haptic numbers. We are profoundly convinced that the combination of this testing de-vice with the cloud-based database will be a game-changer within the textile area.”

Emtec invites industry professionals, including textile manufacturers, vendors and purchasers, fashion labels, retailers and chemical suppliers to visit the Mewes-Polska booth no. C1.62b to experience firsthand the capabilities of the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer. Ulli Kasten (emtec Global Sales Manager), Tuğçe Karataş (emtec Application & Technical Support) und Renata Wegrzyn (Mewes Polska) will be onsite to answer any questions.

Posted: October 31, 2023

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH