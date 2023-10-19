American Flock Association (AFA) To Host Booth At Automotive Interiors Expo, North America, 2023

CHERRYVILLE, NC — October 19, 2023 — With the use of Flock expanding rapidly throughout the US auto industry – especially in the design of a new generation of electric vehicles — the American Flock Association will exhibit this month at the Automotive Interiors Expo, North America, 2023, in Novi, Michigan, just outside Detroit, Oct. 24-26, 2023.

This is the premier US automotive design show. Visitors can find AFA at booth A618 inside the expo’s main hall at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

Steve Rosenthal, Managing Director of AFA — along with AFA members who work closely with the automobile industry — will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the many ways Flocking can solve problems involved with building and designing a new automobile.

For a vast number of functional and aesthetics reasons, Flocking has become essential to the design of new cars. To name just a few, this incudes surface treatments to improve the look and feel for IP bins, gloveboxes, center consoles and headliners, as well as sound dampening of various design and mechanical systems. Flocking is also used to reduce windshield glare.

“Flocking reduces buzz, squeaks and rattles, and improves the appearance of many surfaces. It also provides a luxurious feel on any substrate,” said Rosenthal, “and can be applied to surfaces of nearly any size or configuration. It has become nearly impossible to find a new vehicle that isn’t designed with Flocking in some capacity,” he added. “We’re excited about attending and helping engineers and interior designers learn more about the design and mechanical problems Flocking can solve.”

The Automotive Interiors Expo, North America, is a must-see for interior design teams from car manufacturers charged with keeping up with the rapidly changing world of materials, finishes and technologies used in today’s vehicles.

