Herman Miller Introduces Fuld Nesting Chair Designed By Stefan Diez

ZEELAND, Mich. — September 12, 2023 — Herman Miller has introduced Fuld Nesting Chair designed in collaboration with Stefan Diez — a sleek, minimalist design that enables flexible configurations for workspaces.

With its refreshing aesthetic, Fuld is a standout among nesting chairs — enabling organizations to reconfigure space for different uses such as breakout sessions, corporate training, and educational events — without sacrificing style. Available in dipped-in-color options consisting of the seat, seat-back, and legs in one hue and dual-color combinations, Fuld elevates the experience of a nesting chair.

Fuld eschews the typical X shape of a nesting chair for a streamlined inverted Y with tubular arms. The back has a touch of elasticity, which keeps you comfortable as you shift. With its unique lines and variety of colors, the reimagined seating mainstay enlivens any space, even when stored in the open.

“We’re excited to welcome Stefan Diez to the Herman Miller portfolio after his work for the wider MillerKnoll collective,” said Malisa Bryant, senior vice president of Global Product, “Diez prioritizes sustainability and innovation within his designs which have long been core values for Herman Miller.”

A long-standing commitment to the environment drove Diez’s design of Fuld. Its minimalistic design and pioneering one-piece construction where the back rest, arms and back legs are one continuous piece. The chair comprises just two materials for easy recycling at the end of its lifecycle. An optional 3D Knit textile seat is also available that is made from 50 percent post-consumer recycled content, and because it’s knitted to the chair’s exact dimensions, there’s no fabric waste.

“I am thrilled to have designed the first nesting chair for Herman Miller,” said Stefan Diez. “There’s no other company that cares so much about engineering and quality. It’s very supportive, it’s quite unparalleled, very forward-thinking. The collaboration with Herman Miller never feels like it’s driven by constraints, but driven more by an idea. It’s clear what we’re working for: The product that comes out from the process is not a product that is a compromise, and that’s what I love.

The chair was previewed during MillerKnoll Design Days where it was announced as a MetropolisLikes Award Winner. It will be available to contract customers for purchase through Herman Miller and MillerKnoll dealers. Visit the Herman Miller website for additional details.

Posted: September 12, 2023

Source: Herman Miller