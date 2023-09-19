Durst Group Strengthens Its Strategic Focus On Sustainable Digital Printing Solutions With Acquisition Of Aleph SrL

MILAN/BRIXEN, Italy — September 19, 2023 — Durst Group, manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production solutions, has acquired Aleph SrL, a pioneer in sustainable digital solutions for textiles and interior and exterior decorations. With this strategic move, Durst Group further enhances its position in water-based and sustainable printing technologies. For Durst Group, the acquisition also serves as a bridge to Como, Italy, the center for textile design and high-quality applications.

Established in 2000 in Lurate Caccivio (Como), over the last 20 years, Aleph has transitioned from a software house and distributor of textile consumables to an independent manufacturer of innovative machines for digital water-based printing.

In 2017, Wise Equity entered Aleph’s capital with the Wisequity IV fund, alongside the three historical entrepreneurs Alessandro Manes, Roberto Manes, and Roberto Temperini, to support the progressive internationalization journey, with the goal of positioning itself in special applications in both the textile industry and adjacent sectors such as billboard printing. Today, the company generates over 60% of its revenue abroad in more than 20 countries.

“We are delighted to welcome Aleph into the Durst family,” said Christoph Gamper, CEO and co-owner of Durst Group. “Their expertise in sustainable, water-based applications, their software for high-end textiles, and their creative solutions for water-based poster printing align perfectly with our vision of pushing the boundaries of digital printing technology. Together, we will strengthen our market position, expand our product portfolio, and enhance value for our global customers.”

In recent years, markets for digital printing technologies with water-based ink applications have experienced rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for environmentally friendly and customizable products. To meet this market trend, not only high-performance printing systems with eco-friendly ink systems are necessary but also extensive process knowledge and integrated software solutions, which both companies aim to combine optimally through this merger.

“Collaborating with Durst Group marks an exciting new chapter for Aleph,” said Alessandro Manes, CEO of Aleph SrL. “Our shared passion for technological innovation, the pursuit of excellence, and the commitment to true sustainability define this collaboration. Together, we have the opportunity to make significant advancements in the digital textiles, exterior, and interior decoration sectors.”

“We are very proud to have accompanied Aleph during these years of transformation from a distributor to a machinery manufacturer,” says Valentina Franceschini, Senior Partner at Wise Equity. “today among the leaders in sustainable innovation, Aleph has achieved significant goals in terms of organization, product range, and technological development, and we are confident that Durst represents the ideal partner to continue the growth journey.”

The strategic acquisition aims to leverage synergies between the two companies by combining Durst Group’s global presence and extensive procurement network with Aleph’s expertise in sustainable digital solutions – both machines and software – for textiles and decoration. This seamlessly aligns with Durst Group’s strategy to diversify its portfolio and meet the evolving needs of its customers across various industries.

Both Durst Group and Aleph are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for their customers, partners, and employees during the integration process.

Posted: September 19, 2023

Source: Durst Group AG