Deadline Approaching For Textile Research Grants

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — September 14, 2023 — The deadline is approaching for new textile research grants from the AATCC Foundation Student Research Support Program. The grants support undergraduate and graduate student research on textile-related projects. Applications must be submitted prior to October 15, 2023, at 5:00 PM CST to be considered. Awarded research grants will be announced December 2023. The AATCC Foundation Student Research Review Board awards grants to all textile-related projects.

Grant awards range from $500 to $4000. Recipients can request an additional $500 to reimburse travel and/or registration expenses to present their research at a technical conference. Reimbursement will be determined based on the project and the event. Priority will be given to presentations at the AATCC Textile Discovery Summit or other AATCC programs.

The application is a simple three-page form including a description of the proposed project and the student’s resume. An advisor’s letter of support is encouraged but not required.

Applicants can submit grant proposals electronically to Dr. Yiqi Yang, Chair, AATCC Foundation Student Research Support Program. Additional guidelines, application, and submission details are available on the AATCC Foundation webpage www.aatcc.org/grants. Funding decisions are made by a panel of academic and industry professionals from across the textile industry.

Posted: September 14, 2023

Source: AATCC Foundation, Inc.