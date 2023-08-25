Indocount Industries Ltd. And Partech Seeds Pvt. Ltd. Forge Transformative Research Collaboration In Cotton Seed Development

MUMBAI — August 25, 2023 — Indocount Industries Ltd. and Partech Seeds Pvt. Ltd. have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to pave the way for a groundbreaking collaboration in the research and development of innovative cotton seed varieties. This partnership aims to propel the cotton farming industry forward by creating non-genetically modified organism (non-GMO) seeds with enhanced yield, higher staple length, and improved crop productivity.

Indocount, a leading name in the textiles and home textiles sector, is taking a bold step towards agricultural innovation by joining hands with Partech Seeds Pvt. Ltd. first company in Asia that produces customized seeds and is also a pioneer in cotton seed research. This alliance represents a pivotal moment in both companies’ journeys, as they seek to contribute to India’s agricultural growth and development.

Snehal Doshi, Director, of Partech Seeds Pvt. Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This partnership represents a fusion of expertise and innovation that has the potential to redefine cotton seed development. Our commitment to non-GMO, high-yield, and superior quality cotton aligns perfectly with Indocount’s values, and together, we aim to catalyze positive change in the agricultural and textile sectors.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. K K Lalpuria, CEO and ED, of Indocount Industries Ltd, commented, “This collaboration underlines our dedication to sustainable practices and innovation. By partnering with Partech Seeds, we are harnessing the power of research to shape the future of cotton seed varieties, ultimately benefiting both farmers and consumers.”

Indocount Industries Ltd. and Partech Seeds Pvt. Ltd., with their experience and knowledge in the textile industry, bring a wealth of expertise to the table. Their long-standing presence and knowledge in the field uniquely position them to harness their collective strengths drive forward the transformative potential of this collaboration and elevate the nation’s position as a leader in agricultural innovation.

Posted: August 25, 2023

Source: Indocount Industries Ltd. / Partech Seeds Pvt. Ltd.