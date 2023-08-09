ColorJet Showcases Cutting-Edge Textile Printing Technology At Gartex 2023

NEW DELHI — August 9, 2023 —ColorJet, a provider of digital printing solutions, has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and excellence by showcasing advanced digital textile printing machines at recently concluded Gartex Texprocess India 2023. The event held at Pragati Maidan from August 3 – 5, 2023, garnered significant attention from industry, and even received an esteemed visit from the Union Minister of Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh. The ColorJet team was privileged to host the Union State Minister of Textile and Railways, at the ColorJet Booth during her engaging visit to the Gartex exhibition.

ColorJet’s participation in the Gartex exhibition provided a platform for the company to showcase its latest advancements in digital printing technology. The live demonstrations of High speed, High Quality VASTRAJET K2 and high speed SUBLIXPRESS Plus captivated the audience with its precision, speed, and exceptional print quality.

The highlight of the event was the distinguished presence of the Union State Minister, Smt. Darshana Jardosh, who graced the ColorJet booth with her visit. The Minister not only expressed keen interest in the showcased machines but also personally observed the live demonstrations. This unique opportunity allowed the Minister to witness firsthand the transformative potential of ColorJet’s printing solutions in the textile industry.

At the Gartex inauguration event, Smt. Darshana Jardosh emphasized the significance of India’s textile sector, highlighting that it is one of the oldest and largest sectors in the Indian economy.

Contributing to approximately one-fifth of the country’s industrial production. This indicates the industry’s substantial role in the nation’s economic growth and employment generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Mr. M. S Dadu of ColorJet Group extended his sincere appreciation to Smt. Darshana Jardosh for taking the time to visit the booth and witness the company’s efforts in textile printing technology.

As a leading player in the digital textile-printing sector, ColorJet remains dedicated to revolutionizing the industry in alignment with the needs of the customers, Mr. Dadu further added. The company’s commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric solutions has been at the forefront of its success.

As ColorJet continues to push the envelope in digital printing, the company remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower textile businesses and industries to achieve new levels of creativity, efficiency, and success.

Posted: August 9, 2023

Source: ColorJet Group