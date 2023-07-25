New Sericulture Experts Join Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Bringing Extensive Experience Supporting Acceleration Of Production Ramp-Up  

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — July 19, 2023 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc., the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces today that it has filled two key researcher positions. These new hires hit the ground running with nearly 50 years of combined sericulture experience. The new staff members have been integrated into roles at the intersection of R&D and production to strengthen the transition of new technologies from the lab to the field.

The new staff has introduced new egg treatment/hatching protocol systems that could reduce the rearing cycle by up to 40 percent during scale-up. Once proven, this approach may allow the Company to accelerate the delivery of its four-strain “double hybrid” production system to its third party contract manufacturer, cutting several months from its original timeline.

The new staff also identified and implemented alternative methods for screening the strength and health of our diverse silkworm colony. That work has led to addressing a previously unknown bottleneck in both laboratory and commercial production. We anticipate that over the next 60 days, this will lead to significantly increased throughput in our U.S. facility. Strengthening our team with these two sericulturists has dramatically enhanced the processes and systems for commercializing our spider silk technologies. We anticipate they will continue to add substantial value to our enterprise over the coming months.

“We are very excited to welcome these additional members to the Kraig Labs team,” said COO Jon Rice. “The 50 years of combined expertise and hands-on sericulture knowledge they bring to the team perfectly complements the bio-engineering prowess of our molecular biology team.”

The company remains laser-focused on the commercial production of its recombinant spider silk technology. The company has moved to allocate these additional resources and this new staff as part of its commitment to bringing its revolutionary spider silk technology to market. The company remains on track for the rollout of its double hybrid production system, and these additional team members further strengthen that timeline.

Source: Kraig Biocraft