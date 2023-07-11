Mannington Commercial’s Calhoun Operations Achieve ISO 14001 Recertification 

CALHOUN, Ga. — July 11, 2023 — Mannington Commercial, a manufacturer of commercial flooring products crafted with purpose, announced today that its Calhoun, Ga., operations have achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 recertification. The recertification confirms the Calhoun operations have met an internationally agreed upon standard to identify, monitor and control environmental performance through efficient resource consumption and waste minimization. The recertification also verifies the company’s ongoing and continual improvement in those areas and further supports the company’s broader environmental goals.

The Calhoun location manufactures commercial broadloom carpet, modular carpet tile, rubber and residential rigid core flooring products. It also serves as a major distribution hub and contains offices that employ approximately 1,000 associates. Since 2018, the Calhoun location has met critical environmental results across multiple operational areas. This includes a 61-percent reduction in water usage (the equivalent of 16 million gallons); a 56-percent reduction in fossil fuel usage (the equivalent of 43 million cubic feet of natural gas); and a 10-percent reduction in electric usage (the equivalent of 20.5 million kWh). Since 2020, the company has reduced its landfill waste by 17 percent, the equivalent of diverting approximately 545 tons of waste.

“This recertification is a significant accomplishment for our associates, our customers and the communities like Calhoun where we have operations,” said Mannington Commercial Director of Sustainability Shane Totten, AIA. “It provides tangible proof that our environmental management system is aligned with global best practices. It also demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, being better stewards of the environment and striving to be a responsible corporate citizen to our neighbors.”

To achieve the recertification, a two-person auditing team spent six days reviewing and verifying multiple aspects of the company’s operations, including its environmental policies, procedures and permits; its associate competency and training programs; its manufacturing and warehouse operations; and its leadership commitment to continuous improvement.

The recertification follows several important environmentally responsible steps the company completed earlier in the year. In June, the company published its first corporate sustainability report, Values in Action, which builds upon the organization’s 108-year legacy of caring for people and communities. It also adopted an energy policy declaring the organization’s leadership role in protecting and enhancing the environment and its goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The company also completed the United Nations Global Compact self-assessment to help align its strategies and operations with universal principles based on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

The Calhoun operations received initial ISO 14001 certification in 2005. Mannington Mills, Mannington Commercial’s parent company, has achieved ISO 14001 certification for its commercial inlaid sheet and commercial and residential cushion sheet operations at its Salem, N.J., location. The company’s LVT operations, located in Madison, Ga., achieved ISO 14001 certification in 2012.

ISO 14001 is an internationally agreed standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system. It helps organizations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, gaining a competitive advantage and the trust of stakeholders.

Posted July 11, 2023

Source: Mannington Commercial