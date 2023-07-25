Better Cotton And Cotton Egypt Association Forge New Strategic Partnership In Egypt

LONDON — July 24, 2023 — Better Cotton, the world’s largest cotton sustainability initiative, and Cotton Egypt Association (CEA), the organization responsible for promoting and protecting Egyptian cotton worldwide, have announced a new strategic partnership to expand the Better Cotton program in Egypt.

The program was first launched in 2020 by the Egyptian Cotton Project, implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. (ITFC). This collaboration aims to further enhance the sustainability and quality of Egyptian cotton production while ensuring fair working conditions for farmers.

Egyptian cotton is renowned globally for its exceptional quality, softness, and durability. With a rich history dating back to the 19th century, it has become a symbol of luxury and excellence in the textile industry. However, in recent years, challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, and fluctuating market demands have posed significant threats to the sustainability of Egyptian cotton farming.

Recognizing the need for proactive measures to safeguard the future of Egyptian cotton, CEA has joined forces with Better Cotton in Egypt. Through this renewed strategic partnership, both parties will work together to expand the implementation of sustainable farming techniques, provide further training and support to farmers, and ensure compliance with rigorous environmental and social standards. By adopting these practices, Egyptian cotton farmers will be supported in reducing water consumption, decreasing chemical pesticide usage, and improving soil health, ultimately leading to more sustainable and resilient cotton production.

Furthermore, this partnership will enable CEA to leverage Better Cotton’s extensive network of industry stakeholders, including brands, retailers, and textile mills committed to sourcing sustainable cotton. This collaboration will further facilitate increased market access for Egyptian cotton products, ensuring a fair return for farmers and supporting the growth of the Egyptian textile industry.

“We are excited about this strategic partnership with Better Cotton in Egypt,” said Khaled Schuman, CEA’s executive director. “By combining our expertise and resources, we can drive positive change in Egyptian cotton farming practices and secure a sustainable future for our industry. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision to globally authenticate the legacy of Egyptian cotton.”

Alan McClay, CEO of Better Cotton, commented: “Egypt’s cotton is globally renowned, and our renewed strategic partnership with Cotton Egypt Association will allow us to build on our work to make cotton farming in the country a more climate resilient, environmentally friendly and responsible activity. We look forward to working with CEA to help Egyptian cotton communities survive and thrive, while protecting and restoring the environment.”

Better Cotton and Cotton Egypt Association are confident that this strategic partnership will contribute to the long-term viability and competitiveness of Egyptian cotton, while also addressing the growing demand for sustainable and ethically produced textiles.

Posted July 25, 2023

Source: Better Cotton