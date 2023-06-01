Boer Group Advances Sorting Capabilities With Innovative trinamiX Solution For Textile Identification

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany — June 1, 2023 — Boer Group, an international textile recycling organization, is working with trinamiX GmbH, a provider of mobile spectroscopy solutions, to advance its textile sorting capabilities. With the introduction of trinamiX Mobile NIR Spectroscopy Solution at first sorting centers in the Netherlands, Boer Group further enhances the efficiency of identifying and sorting textile material streams.

Boer Group processes more than 400,000 kilograms of used textiles every day, separating them into 350 different types and qualities for re-use or recycling. In this context, the correct identification of textiles and textile blends is critical to sort them into clean waste streams that are required to properly recycle textile waste into new textile fibers and products.

To further enhance its manual sorting process, Boer Group has deployed trinamiX Mobile NIR Spectroscopy Solution to support employees in reliably identifying the most common textiles and textile blends on the spot in a fast and user-friendly way. Based on an established methodology for material identification, the innovative plug-and-play solution quickly detects the types of textiles. After a brief contact with the sample, the intuitive feedback is immediately displayed on a smartphone, tablet or computer display.

The solution supports a wide range of common textile grades used in clothing, furniture and household goods, for example: acrylic, cotton, nylon 6/6.6, polyester, polypropylene (PP), silk, sisal, viscose and wool. Textiles made from more than one material can also be identified. These include blends based on acrylic, cotton, nylon, polyester, silk or wool.

A key advantage for Boer Group lies in the compact design and intuitive handling that allow for flexible integration into existing manual sorting processes and infrastructure. From on-the-spot checks with a handheld device that fits into a user’s pocket to semi-automated setups where customers can integrate the solution into a sorting table for automatically triggered scans: trinamiX combines the advantages of multiple setups in a single versatile solution. Thus, customers are enabled to deploy the solution at any given location or process stage.

“We are constantly working on sustainable ways to reduce residual textile waste to a minimum and find better solutions to keep textiles in the cycle,” says Rainer Binger, COO of Boer Group. “With trinamiX’s solution, we have found a valuable tool that has led to measurable advancements throughout our manual sorting activities”.

“Boer Group is a great example of how an innovative company combines experience with the latest technology to unlock further potential on the transition towards a full circular textile

industry,” says Christian Nitschke, Director IR Sensing & Spectroscopy Solutions Business at trinamiX. “We’re excited that they chose our solution to complement their well-established sorting processes, easing the daily work of manual sorters while creating additional value in a key recycling step”.

From June 5-6, the solution will be showcased at Boer Group’s booth #13 as part of the Circular Textile Days in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Posted: June 1, 2023

Source: trinamiX GmbH