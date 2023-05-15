JK GROUP @ FESPA Global Print Expo 2023 Is Where Image Matters

COMO/VARESE, Italy — May 15, 2023 — If you think that digital printing is an opportunity for growth and improvement, join us at our booth at FESPA Global Print Expo 2023 (23 – 26 May 2023 – Munich – Hall B1, Booth A10).

Sustainability and high-quality are the drivers of our:

DIGISTAR HELIOS. You will witness a dye-sub ink jointly designed with ChromaLuxe® to print specifically onto rigid-metal coated surfaces. Such an efficient combination of ink and substrate enables to reach excellent light fastness and horrific weathering resistance – with an overall resistance up until 10 years*.

DIGISTAR E-SUN. You will see a dye-sub transfer ink with an excellent light fastness, reaching 6-7 on EN ISO 105B02, together with terrific washing and perspiration fastnesses, high chromatic performances, great drying quickness, longer shelf life that combined create an ink capable of satisfying the most restrictive brands standards.

DIGISTAR BILLBOARD. You will (re)discover a pigment ink for direct printing onto paper and cellulose substrates, particularly apt to print on blueback paper. This ink boasts outstanding light fastness, reaching 6-7 on EN ISO 105B02, and neutral reaction to glues used on display.

Don’t miss the chance to witness our vision in terms of high-quality, one of our everlasting main focuses, heritage and sustainable innovation, what define our choices, together with the boldness to explore other markets. This is why you will see our full range of inks, with a special focus on excellent light fastness, the fil rouge of our products display this year.

*Source of testing: Universal Woods (USA), Inc, owner of ChromaLuxe® brand – Significant performance improvements to life expected under less harsh conditions and environments 200+ years of expected indoor life at 450 lux. Application: interior photographic display

Posted: May 15, 2023

Source: Source: JK Group & MS Printing Solutions