ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: emtec Electronic

LEIPZIG, Germany — May 4, 2023 — It’s booked as the world’s largest international exhibition for textile and garment technology: The renowned ITMA exhibition brings together a global audience to present the latest developments along the entire value chain of the textiles industry. At its last showing in 2019, the ITMA attracted more than 100,000 visitors from 136 countries, the majority of which were key decision-makers and influencers for their companies, according to exhibition organizers.

In Hall 4 at booth No. D313, emtec Electronic will showcase the tried-and-true TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer as well as unveil its most recent development. Especially adapted to suit the needs of the textile and nonwovens industry, the next-generation softness measuring equipment comes with new features and a new design. The proven TSA already offers a unique approach to softness measurement by simulating the sensory capacities of the human hand via sound analysis. Haptic parameters such as softness, smoothness, flexibility, deformation and springback behavior are able to be objectively measured and the results digitized within a fraction of the time needed for traditional hand-panel testing methods – a mere 90 seconds is standard. Originating in the tissue paper industry under the name Tissue Softness Analyzer, the TSA has since become an established industry standard for haptic measurement worldwide. Its measuring principles and practical application have been featured in a Technical Information Paper (TIP 0808-07 (2021)) from the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI).

“Our experience in measuring the haptic quality of tissue and hygiene paper has allowed us to continue to innovate and expand to serve the needs of the textile and nonwovens industries,” says Alexander Gruener, Global Marketing and Business Development Manager for emtec Electronic. “For garments, especially, there is a strong need to quickly and reliably reproduce certain haptic qualities that consumers prefer. The TSA provides a simplified solution to achieve maximum comfort.”

If you want to discover the latest innovation in terms of haptic quality testing including a new method for digitization, come by the emtec booth (D313 in hall 4) and meet with our experts Giselher Gruener (General Manager), Alexander Gruener, Mario Graupner (Service Manager) as well as Sales Area Managers Philipp Sievers and Eric Haagen.

Posted: May 5, 2023

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH