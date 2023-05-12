ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: SEI Laser

CURNO, Italy — May 12, 2023 — SEI Laser has been one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the world of laser technology since 1982.

The world leading Italian company is proud to announce its attendance at ITMA trade fair, which is taking place between June 8th and 14th, in Milan, Italy.

As part of a recent launch of new laser systems, SEI Laser will show world-premiering the X-Wave Conveyor, the ultimate professional laser solution for cutting rolls of organic and technical fabric. This system combines high speed, precision and quality to get the accurate digital cutting performances ever. X-Wave Conveyor is equipped with a linear scanner allowing the recognition of deviations, wrinkles and wraps and it is able to registry cut the pattern, which is a request of technical textile and fashion industries.

SEI Laser also plays a key role in the denim industry. Matrix Textile thanks the vision and constant experimentation of the Bergamo-based company, which designed it to meet any customer’s application need and to realize all designer’s wishes. Matrix Textile is the revolutionary best-in- class laser solution for roll-to-roll and roll-to-garment manufacture and finishing.

We will be pleased to welcome you and let you discover all our laser solutions at our booth, P14- C106, thanks to non-stop live demonstrations.

Posted: May 12, 2023

Source: SEI S.p.A.