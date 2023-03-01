The Search Is On For The SDC’s Global Colourist Of The Year 2023: Could It Be You?

BRADFORD, England — March 1, 2023 — An exciting new accolade from the Society of Dyers and Colourists has been launched, to honour one outstanding early career professional.

A £1,000 prize is on offer as part of the SDC Global Colourist Award 2023 – and applications are now open!

Entries are invited from colourists in the first 10 years of their career, in any job, across all sectors, and all global territories. Advanced Colours and Chemicals Ltd in Rossendale UK is kindly sponsoring the competition.

The chosen recipient will be invited, all expenses paid, to the SDC’s Day of Celebration and Awards Ceremony in York on Friday 17 November 2023, to be presented with a certificate and their prize money.

Applications are welcomed up until the deadline of Wednesday 31 May, and people can nominate themselves or someone else.

Ian Lewis, managing director of Advanced Colours and Chemicals Ltd in Rossendale, UK, said: “This award represents recognition of outstanding achievement within the first decade of an individual’s career. There are some excellent prizes available, and we look forward to seeing the array of nominations.”

Dr Graham Clayton, chief executive officer of the SDC, said: “We are looking for one, outstanding colourist who embodies the principles of progress, innovation, and sustainability that the SDC stands for.

“They could be working in any area, such as textiles, dyes and pigments, leather, food, or paint. Production dyers, shift dyers or printing colourists are all eligible. Their job role might be in development, application, testing, colour management, quality control or another specialism.”

Nominees must be able to demonstrate enthusiasm, commitment, performance, competence, contribution to the team effort and general knowledge of the coloration industry.

In addition to the event invitation and the prize money, the winner and their employer will be featured in the SDC’s quarterly members’ magazine, The Colourist. Runners up and those highly commended will receive book vouchers for SDC books or non-textile coloration books, sponsored via other sources.

Initial judging will take place in June, with interviews scheduled in early September. The winner will be notified in mid-September.

Supervisors, managers or directors can nominate an employee. Alternatively, people can nominate themselves, with a referee to confirm their suitability.

For details on how to nominate please visit the SDC website.

Posted: March 1, 2023

Source: Society of Dyers and Colourists (SDC)