Berger Textiles Launches New Architecture Range At FESPA Global Print Expo 2023

KREFELD, Germany — March 21, 2023 — Berger Textiles, a leading specialist supplier of textiles for wide format digital printing, interior decor and apparel, will launch its new ‘Architecture’ product portfolio at FESPA Global Print Expo 2023 (Messe Munich, 23-26 May), adding a selection of high-performance functional textiles for interior architectural applications to its established textile ranges for soft signage, home and fashion.

The new Architecture offering for customers will launch with two innovative products.

Shift is a unique, printable odour control textile, specifically engineered to absorb and neutralise odours such as kitchen or animal smells and cigarette smoke in a variety of environments, as well as capturing and neutralising formaldehyde. A 250gsm, 470µ polyester, Shift can be used in display frame systems, banners and interior panels, with the option to customise using direct or dye sublimation printing, making it suitable for use in corporate, hospitality and domestic interiors.

Absorber offers two different noise-absorbing materials, designed to improve acoustics in a range of settings from corporate offices to leisure and hospitality spaces. Absorber 009 is a needle felt made from 100% rPET fibres derived from recycled plastic bottles. The fabric can be used in aluminium frames or plastic profiles in many architectural applications. Absorber 050 is a state-of-the- art sound absorber for frames and built-in structures. Both materials are suitable for a wide range of architectural briefs where an effective but visually sympathetic solution for noise absorption is required.

Alessandro Lanfranconi, CEO of Berger Textiles comments: “As a long-standing provider of textiles to the interior décor market, we can see first-hand the significant growth opportunity for our customers in the architectural segment, and the escalating demand for functional textiles that help designers and installers to overcome practical challenges in demanding spaces. With these first Architecture products, we will show existing and new customers how technical fabrics can offer elegant solutions to problems with noise and odour in a range of environments, while respecting and even enhancing the interior aesthetic.”

Berger Textiles will also introduce new apparel fabrics at FESPA Global Print Expo, extending its Home & Fashion portfolio. Designed for a whole range of customised printed garments and accessories, Single Jerseys are textiles available with or without pre-treatment for pigment printing and OEKO-TEX® and GOTS certified.

Signage and visual communications customers visiting the Berger Textiles stand at FESPA 2023 will also discover two new Soft Signage materials. Moon is a new grey-back polyester textile that delivers the valued combination of weight (330gsm) and softness, together with a good level of opacity, while maintaining excellent image resolution quality. With its appealing look and feel, good elasticity and printability with direct and transfer sublimation, Moon offers an ideal choice for customers needing a convenient, opaque display textile for frame systems, banners, exhibition walls, backdrops and pop-ups.

Icon is a unique new 100% cotton canvas, created for customers printing with dye sublimation. The fabric is an appealing alternative to usual polyester options, with a soft touch that makes it perfect for home décor products such as cushions, in addition to more typical applications such as framed canvasses, fine art and photo prints, POS and decorative graphics.

Alessandro Lanfranconi concludes: “The pandemic has shaken up virtually every market segment served by our customers, so they’re looking to Berger Textiles to be a reliable partner, delivering innovative products that can help them diversify and grow, while providing the expert technical and applications support they need to work effectively with these materials. With six new products to showcase at FESPA, we’re ready to motivate textile printers and installers with fresh ideas and the performance textiles they need to turn them into real business.”

Berger Textiles is exhibiting at FESPA Global Printing Expo 2023 alongside sister Spandex Group brand ImagePerfect™, which offers a choice of reliable, quality printable and coloured self-adhesive materials and tools for signmakers and graphics producers.

Posted: March 21, 2023

Source: Berger Textiles