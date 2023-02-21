Techtextil North America And Texprocess Americas 2023: All Set To Highlight The Latest Technologies & Advancements 

ATLANTA — February 21, 2023 — Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will once again be reunited for one large, collocated industry event in May 2023. The platform presents an amazing opportunity for visitors to gain essential industry insight, reinforce B2B connections, and become equipped with solutions needed to optimize their production.

“The disruptions caused due to the pandemic have created the need for more flexible sourcing and automated technologies that allow the industry to efficiently scale up production,” says Kristy Meade, Vice President of Technical Shows. “Development in future-oriented fields such as 3D design, blockchain, and advanced processes are providing multi-faceted insights for businesses to upgrade their shop floors, and Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will serve as the ideal industry meeting point to see these advancements in person. At the 2023 edition, visitors can expect to find the most relevant, on-trend innovations and can discover for themselves how new R&D developments and technologies are revolutionizing all kinds of industries from apparel to upholstery to agriculture to construction — opening doors for the industry’s diverse sourcing needs.”

Attendee registration is live. Companies interested in visiting can register at www.techtextilna.link/reg23 to attend Techtextil North America or www.texprocessam.link/reg23 to attend Texprocess Americas, to get access to both shows. Likewise, companies interested in exhibiting can check out the information and latest floorplans and reserve a booth for Techtextil North America at www.techtextilna.link/exhibit23 and for Texprocess Americas at www.texprocessam.link/exhibit23

“This is a significant year for the sewn product industry to rebuild supply chains and optimize efficiency,” says Michael McDonald, president of SPESA. “The synergy created through these co-located shows will generate a business environment that encourages the exchange of knowledge, resources, and technology that not only benefits the companies that participate in the show but also strengthens our collective industries. We are extremely excited to bring the latest advancements of sewn product industry suppliers to live audiences in 2023 and provide a platform in which they can instantly engage with and respond to the information they are being presented.”

The organizers — Messe Frankfurt Inc. and SPESA — have also confirmed the addition of several new features to the show floor for the 2023 editions of the exhibitions to elevate the exhibitor and attendee business experience. The exclusive Tech Zone is a new area dedicated to recognizing ground-breaking technology that is currently being implemented in the technical textile, nonwoven, and sewn product sectors. Here, visitors will have the opportunity to meet with top innovators who will be showcasing and discussing the ways in which their products are utilizing new technology to revolutionize their respective fields. Additionally, qualifying smaller companies looking to gain exposure will have the opportunity to present their products in front of thousands of attendees at the new Startup Area.

Covering trending topics and the most pressing industry challenges, the Symposium will feature a series of educational sessions about new technologies, through which attendees will also be able to gain in-depth business insights. At these highly acclaimed sessions, industry experts will discuss some of the most pivotal advancements being made in technical textile, nonwoven, and sewn product technology and will highlight ways in which these advancements are changing the industry landscape.

Techtextil North America’s versatile range of displays will target agriculture, construction, furniture, apparel, and more. The technologies on display at Techtextil North America can be applied across diverse industry sectors, making it a must-visit platform for visitors to make sourcing decisions. Similarly, Texprocess Americas is the perfect business platform for all professionals involved in the sewn products industry — including retail, brand, and manufacturing executives — to meet with leading international manufacturers and distributors of machinery, equipment, parts, supplies, systems, technology, supply chain solutions, and other products and services used for the development of sewn products.

Together, the Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas platforms aim to empower attendees to integrate technology and fuel innovation that will drive the textile and sewn product industries forward and will be a pivotal meeting point in 2023!

Source: Messe Frankfurt Inc