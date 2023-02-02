Polygiene Presents At The Industry-Leading Première Vision Paris Trade Show

MALMÖ, Sweden — Febraury 2, 2023 — This February, Polygiene® will present its innovative, eco-conscious lifestyle and fashion technologies at the prestigious Première Vision Paris event. A three-day, biannual trade show for fashion professionals, PV Paris brings together more than 1,200 exhibitors and 23,000 professional visitors from around the globe.

Showcasing cutting-edge materials, manufacturing processes, and fashion trends, the event emphasizes creativity and innovation, making it the ideal match for Polygiene® products. The influential show will feature talks with international experts, inspirational forums detailing seasonal highlights, and nine distinct exhibition categories.

Running from the 7th – 9th of February 2023, at the Parc des Expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, PV Paris is an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of several core Polygiene® products.

Polygiene OdorCrunch™ is an eco-friendly solution that addresses the issue of lingering odors on fabric and clothing. Using natural silica particles, it surrounds, cracks, and releases the molecules responsible for malodors, eliminating them in the process.

Polygiene StayFresh™ is embedded in textiles to keep your fabrics fresher for longer. By inhibiting the growth of bacteria, the technology stops smells at the source and ensures you can wear more and wash less. As more fashion and lifestyle brands move from short-lived consumables to long-life durables, Polygiene StayFresh™ will play a crucial role in the transition.

Polygiene VeriMaster™ is a safe, non-toxic anti-counterfeit technology that guarantees the authenticity of your products and protects your brand. Locked into an item’s base structure, Polygiene VeriMaster™ uses unique marker additives and a specified VeriMaster™ detection unit to identify your products accurately and authenticity.

Emphasizing the role fashion and textile manufacturing must play in creating a more sustainable future, PV Paris aims to highlight more environmentally aware manufacturing and sourcing processes. While taking steps to reduce its own environmental footprint, the show also promotes industry-leading eco-innovators through its Smart Creation initiative.

“The Première Vision Paris trade show is a fantastic opportunity to bring ground-breaking Polygiene products to an informed and influential audience who are already thinking deeply about greater sustainability,” shares Ulrika Björk, CEO at Polygiene. “The event’s focus on innovation and eco-friendly product development complements our commitment to more Mindful Living™. We are extremely excited to contribute to this highly regarded show and encourage positive change in the industry.”

