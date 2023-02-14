Pantone Color Institute Releases Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report Autumn/Winter 2023-24 For New York Fashion Week

CARLSTADT, N.J — February 10, 2023 — Pantone LLC, the global authority on color and provider of professional color standards for the design industries, today released the Pantone® Fashion Color Trend Report Autumn/Winter 2023-24 edition for New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Published for the fashion industry by the Pantone Color Institute, the trend forecasting and color consultancy, this season’s report features the top ten standout colors, as well as the five new classics we can expect to see as fashion designers introduce their new spring/summer collections.

According to Pantone Color Institute experts, colors for NYFW Autumn/Winter 2023-24 are expressive of a new reality. Striving forward into the future with elation and anticipation, colors for Autumn/Winter 2023-24 signify our desire to communicate the joy of creativity and design joy into our lives. Encouraging exploration and experimentation, these color combinations open space for free, fun, and inclusive color imaginings.

“Colors for NYFW Autumn/Winter 2023-24 reach out beyond what we think is possible to catapult us into this new era, taking us to a place where boundaries of time, place, and identity are no longer fixed,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “A friendly mix of joyful tones and traditional shades recontextualized with a modern edge, colors for NYFW Autumn/Winter 2023/2024express a step up in tempo. Serving as a vehicle for vitality and enthusiasm, this season’s colors bring about limitless self-expression and encourage us to awake and enjoy the autumn/winter season.”

About the NYFW Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 Color Palette:

A range of joyful color creates space for wide and free fashion imaginings.

PANTONE 12-0912 TCX Tender Peach: Gentle Tender Peach invites a soft and easy touch.

PANTONE 17-2624 TCX Rose Violet: A tantalizing fuchsia, Rose Violet radiates high energy.

PANTONE 18-1750 TCX Viva Magenta: Powerful and empowering Viva Magenta is an animated red encouraging experimentation and self-expression.

PANTONE 17-1464 TCX Red Orange: Red Orange is a heated gregarious orange tone both spontaneous and self-assured.

PANTONE 19-1555 TCX Red Dahlia: Imposing Red Dahlia is elegance personified.

PANTONE 13-0751 TCX High Visibility: Exuding the warmth and splendor of the sun, High Visibility expresses joy and good cheer.

PANTONE 17-3934 TCX Persian Jewel: Persian Jewel, a noble blue hue inspired by the precious lapis lazuli mineral stone.

PANTONE 13-6030 TSX Carnival Glass: A mentholated green with an icy appearance, Carnival Glasscools and refreshes.

PANTONE 17-1544 TCX Burnt Sienna: Sturdy and steady Burnt Sienna conveys a sophisticated earthiness.

PANTONE 14-0255 TSX Kohlrabi: Tasty green Kohlrabi adds a dash of piquancy.

About the NYFW Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 New Classics:

Traditional tones re-contextualized with a modern edge.

PANTONE 11-0608 TCX Coconut Milk: Coconut Milk, a milky white with a hint of mild flavor.

PANTONE 19-3810 TCX Eclipse: A shadowed blue, Eclipse displays an air of credible importance.

PANTONE 16-1333 TCX Doe: A tawny and tactile brown, Doe elicits a soft warmth.

PANTONE 19-0913 TCX Hot Fudge: Deliciously delectable, Hot Fudge tempts the taste buds.

PANTONE 13-4403 TCX Silver Birch: An eternal natural gray, Silver Birch stands the test of time.

