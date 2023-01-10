Sustainable Commitment Of hubergroup Deutschland Awarded With EcoVadis Silver Medal

KIRCHEIM, Germany — January 10, 2023 — The printing ink specialist hubergroup Deutschland is committed to sustainability and has been awarded a silver medal by EcoVadis, the largest independent provider of sustainability ratings. hubergroup is among the top 20 percent of the more than 100,000 companies rated by EcoVadis so far. As part of the assessment, EcoVadis examines the sustainability management of companies in the areas of environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Since 2007, the global organisation EcoVadis has been evaluating the efforts of companies to operate sustainably and to comply with high social standards. hubergroup Deutschland is among the top 20 percent of all companies evaluated in the rating, thus demonstrating its holistic approach to sustainability. For example, hubergroup attaches great importance to conserving resources and producing ecological printing inks. The principle of the circular economy, in which waste is avoided and materials are reused instead to protect the environment, plays a central role. In close cooperation with organisations such as Cradle to Cradle, CEFLEX, INGEDE or EPEA, the printing ink specialist works on optimising the sustainability of its products and processes every day.

As early as the 1990s, hubergroup was the first production site in Germany to introduce the ISO 9001 quality management system. This was followed by the environmental, occupational health and safety, energy, and HACCP management systems. In addition, hubergroup is a member of the Responsible Care initiative and, by signing the Responsible Care Global Charter, has committed itself to voluntarily doing more than is required by laws and regulations.

Taking a holistic view of sustainability

“Our result in the EcoVadis rating shows that we take the issue of sustainability seriously. Our guiding principle is: we take a holistic view of sustainability and continuously drive the circular economy forward. We therefore take many large and small steps to make our actions and our products more ecological,” explains Carsten Zölzer, managing director at hubergroup Deutschland. “We are pleased that we are among the top 25 percent of the participating companies in all areas assessed by EcoVadis. But we also see the result as a guide for further improvement — because we want to continue to drive sustainable business.”

In 2022, for example, hubergroup launched an oxygen barrier coating that enables mono-material packaging for oxygen-sensitive foods. The company offers printing inks with full Cradle to Cradle certification for water- and solvent-based flexo and gravure printing as well as for offset printing. This makes hubergroup one of the manufacturers with the broadest portfolio of sustainable printing inks.

