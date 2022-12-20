Archroma Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating For Second Consecutive Year

PRATTELN, Switzerland — December 20, 2022 — Archroma today announced the renewal of its EcoVadis “Platinum” status and further improvement of its overall rating.

Following an in-depth assessment by EcoVadis, covering 21 criteria grouped into 4 themes — Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement — Archroma further improved its score by 4 points (from 78/100 to 82/100), thanks in particular to its ongoing efforts in sustainable procurement, focusing on supply chain transparency and best practice sharing with suppliers and industry peers.

More details on Archroma’s sustainable sourcing activities can be found in the company’s Sustainability Report for its fiscal year 2022, just released on 8 December 2022. The Report includes an assurance report by KPMG, who conducted a limited assurance on several core ESG metrics, including CO2 emissions, water intake, occupational safety and gender diversity. Archroma passed the audit successfully, providing yet another third-party validation of the company’s deep commitment to its ESG objectives and roadmap.

“Our purpose is to lead our industry towards a more sustainable future for our customers and markets, and we are doing everything we can at Archroma to deliver on that ambition”, commented Danielle Blomert, Archroma’s chief sustainability officer.

Daniel Madueno, global head of Quality Management added: “We see sustainability as a true team effort, and the renewed EcoVadis recognition as a tribute to the hard work and ambition of all my colleagues to achieve and maintain the highest ESG standards every day, everywhere.”

Posted December 20, 2022

Source: Archroma