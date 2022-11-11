Texo Trade Services Celebrates 25th Anniversary

MOORDRECHT, The Netherlands — November11, 2022 — Texo Trade Services (TTS) has been in operation for 25 years. Founder Jan van den Heuvel started a silk screen transfer paper distribution company in 1997 that grew under successor Floris Jan van den Heuvel to become a European market leader in printable textiles, sublimation paper, calendar protection paper and textile finishing products for the fashion, visual communications, interior design and sports industries. In 2022, TTS serves customers in over 60 countries from Moordrecht and its branches in Germany, France, England and Italy, as well as via agencies worldwide.

Key to success

The success of TTS lies in how it responds to changes in technology, regulations and, above all, customer requirements. Actively responding and being at the forefront of these has enabled TTS to develop to become a leading manufacturer and distributor. Director Floris Jan van den Heuvel stated: ‘TTS also makes continuous investments to find ways to supply its international customers with materials as quickly as possible. For instance, TTS opened branches in Germany, France, England and Italy, and has agencies all over the world, recruiting teams of local vendors with detailed knowledge of their own markets. Take our French team, for instance, which is already ensuring that local customers can say yes to clients that are making enquiries regarding the decor for the Summer Olympics venues in 2024.’

Dealerships

TTS has exclusive dealerships for calendars and textile printers, which also contributes to its success. For example, TTS has been exclusive dealer for global market leader Monti Antonio (calendars and presses) since 2009, quickly followed by dealerships for textile printers from Mimaki and HP Stitch in subsequent years. Selling these quality machines attracted and continues to attract new customers, as well as giving TTS a wealth of technical knowledge that enables it to better advise its customers worldwide.

Second location in the Netherlands

In October 2022, just a month ago, TTS also opened its second Dutch location in Waddinxveen, 5 kilometres from the 3,000 m2 TTS headquarters and warehouse in Moordrecht. Floris Jan van den Heuvel continued: ‘TTS is using this additional warehouse for unloading containers, for bulk storage and for pallet shipment, as high stock levels are needed to guarantee availability to customers. This expansion has resulted in TTS almost doubling its current warehousing capacity. And that’s just three years after the construction of the Moordrecht location. TTS has already outgrown this space.’

Bright, sustainable future

For TSS the future is bright and green. Sustainability plays an important role in the TTS policy. Not only is the head office and warehouse fully energy neutral its product range is too. The entire range is PVC free. For each application, TTS offers post-consumer waste (GRS-certified) recycled products and encourages customers to use them. TTS is currently identifying the carbon footprint of its range. Analysing the life cycle of products enables it to compare how much CO2 is involved per square metre. Floris Jan van den Heuvel added: ‘TTS is working hard, but of course is also taking time to reflect on its anniversary. A celebration with the fantastic TTS team took place in July, followed by a second event in October with our staff, customers and business associates. TTS is so grateful to them for their trust and pleasant cooperation over the years.’

Posted: November 10, 2022

Source: Texo Trade Services (TTS)