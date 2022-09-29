New Hand and Touch Feel Standard for Textile Industry

ROCK HILL, SC — September 29, 2022 — FZ/T 01166-2022: “Textile Fabric Touch Determination and Evaluation Method: Multi-Index Integration Method” Standard Releases October 1, 2022.

The first textile industry standard that specifies how to test and evaluate the hand of textiles via a multi-index instrument is set to be released on October 1. SDL Atlas is pleased to offer the FTT® Fabric Touch Tester which meets the requirements of this new standard.

The standard includes: rules on the scope of applying the test method, definitions of the primary physical indicators, the testing principle and main parameters of testing instruments, the sample preparation and test procedures, the calculation formula of the result, rules on the subjective evaluation method, and provides the modeling procedure and reference example for the readers who have the need to establish their own evaluation model.

“Hand feel has continued to be difficult to communicate just as color was decades ago,” says SDL Atlas President, Chuck Lane. “This new standard now provides a common method for the industry to speak the same language regarding hand feel. The FTT is a key component in communicating this traditionally objective measurement, just as the spectrophotometer does the same for color.”

Dr. Junyan Hu, Chief Technology Officer, Best Pacific International Holdings Limited said, In a historic day, the standard “Textile Fabric Touch Determination and Evaluation Method Multi-index Integration Method” (FZ/T 01166-2022) has been officially implemented. The formal implementation of this standard will take a new step in the objective measurement of the subjective feeling of contact between fabric and skin, and will help the evaluation and quality control of subjective feelings in both the virtual world and in the real world.”

The new FZ/T 01166-2022 standard can be purchased beginning October 1, 2022 from the China Quality Standards Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. website: http://webstore.spc.net.cn.

Committed to providing customers confidence in standard based testing, SDL Atlas has offices and experts in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and China, plus agents serving over 100 countries, SDL Atlas is ready to support its customers with instruments, consumables, and services anywhere in the world.

For more information on the FTT, visit https://sdlatlas.com/products/ftt-fabric-touch-tester

