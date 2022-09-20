Milliken & Company Achieves EcoVadis Gold Rating

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — September 20, 2022 — Milliken & Company, a diversified manufacturer committed to sustainability, is proud to achieve a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, providing detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical considerations across 200+ purchasing categories and 160+ countries. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7% of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis.

“Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” says Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.”

EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions, and results in four main themes — environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement — using methodology built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO 26000. Milliken’s performance is measured at the enterprise level, meaning the score and subsequent gold rating reflects the company’s efforts across its complete textile, chemical, floor covering and healthcare businesses.

“Comprehensive third-party reviews like the EcoVadis assessment help us understand how we are doing, what refinements we can make, and ultimately inspire us to achieve new heights in our sustainability journey,” said Kasel Knight, general counsel and head of sustainability at Milliken.

To learn more about Milliken’s sustainability journey and review the company’s latest corporate sustainability report, visit sustainability.milliken.com.

Source: Milliken & Company