Lion Brand Yarn Company Opens State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center In The Broe Group’s Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub 

SAVANNAH, GA — September 14, 2022 — Lion Brand Yarn Company opened their new state-of-the-art 314,000 sq. ft., Class A distribution facility at 1008 Gateway Parkway, Rincon, GA, in Broe Group’s Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub, on Wednesday, September 14 with a YARN-cutting ceremony.

“We are excited to see this project come to fruition as Lion Brand enters the next chapter of an incredible journey and to be a part of the rapidly growing Savannah area distribution network,” said Lion Brand Yarn President and CEO Chris Mills. “This new large single facility, complete with state-of-the-art technology, better positions us to meet the increased demand for our products and to provide a more efficient product flow to our customers at a time where high customer fill rates and service levels are critically important.”

The YARN-cutting ceremony included members of the Blumenthal family ownership and Lion Brand, executives, associates, and representatives from the Broe Real Estate Group, JLL, Evans General Contractors, Georgia Department of Economic Development, Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, and other local organizations.

Lion Brand Yarn is a cutting-edge, fifth-generation, family-owned business and one of the leading innovative knitting and craft yarn marketers in the United States. Since 1878, Lion Brand has inspired and educated knitters and crocheters.

“We are thankful that for nearly 145 years, our dedicated and talented Lion Brand teams and associates based in our multiple northeast distribution centers have created comfort, connectivity, color, and care for makers around the world,” said David Blumenthal, Lion Brand Chairman of the Board. “And we are excited that this new state-of-the-art facility, with our team of experienced northeast and new local associates, positions us to meet maker needs for the next 145 years!”

“We welcome Lion Brand Yarn to Savannah Gateway and Effingham County,” said Sean Fitzsimmons, Broe Real Estate Group Senior Vice President. “The park’s multi-modal transportation efficiencies and proximity to the Port of Savannah create the ideal environment for fast and efficient import and export operations.”

“Lion Brand Yarn’s operations in Georgia are a testament to our state’s ability to attract high-quality companies with high-quality jobs,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson.

Lion Brand Yarn’s new facility brings the park development to 1.3 million sq. ft., with an additional 1.125 million sq. ft. under construction. To keep pace with sustained park demand and unprecedented growth at the Port of Savannah, another 790,000 sq. ft. building and 335,000 sq. ft. building are in active development. The speculative facilities and several million square feet in planning provide rail-served and non-rail options for distributors and assembly operations.

“We are proud to welcome Lion Brand Yarn, a beloved family-owned business and respected brand, to the Savannah Gateway and Effingham County community,” added Fitzsimmons.

Posted: September 20, 2022

Source: The Broe Group