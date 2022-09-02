Arkema Finalizes The Acquisition Of Polimeros Especiales, A Leading Waterborne Acrylic Resin Producer In Mexico

COLOMBES, France — September 1, 2022 — On 1 September 2022, Arkema finalized the acquisition of Polimeros Especiales, strengthening the Group’s offering in solvent-free solutions and its position in this fast growing region.

Polimeros Especiales is a well-established Mexican company producing high-performance waterborne resins for a broad range of applications in markets such as architectural and decorative paints, textiles, pressure sensitive adhesives and construction. It is a key manufacturer of emulsions in the region, achieving sales of around US$40 million in 2021 and employing 230 people.

As part of Arkema’s Coating Solutions segment, Polimeros Especiales will strengthen the Group’s position in high-growth markets, drive the development of further sustainable innovations together with Arkema’s other key solvent-free technologies, and reinforce its presence in the Americas market.

“We are very happy to welcome the talented team from Polimeros Especiales into Arkema. This company offers leading and complementary solutions in many diverse markets which will bring scale to Arkema’s solvent-free offering and advanced technologies,” said Richard Jenkins, Senior Vice President, Arkema Coating Solutions.

“Arkema’s vision and strategy embrace sustainability as a central aspect, and Polimeros Especiales shares this commitment to help our customers achieving their sustainable development goals. Our team is excited to join Arkema and contribute to developing and producing more sustainable solutions” said the Director of Polimeros Especiales.

Posted: September 2, 2022

Source: Arkema