Archroma To Acquire The Textile Effects Business Of Huntsman Corp.

Switzerland-based Archroma, a portfolio company of private investment firm SK Capital

Partners, reports it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Textile Effects business of Huntsman Corp., Salt Lake City. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals, and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

“I am thrilled to see the combination of Huntsman Textile Effects and Archroma”, said Barry Siadat, co-founder of SK Capital Partners and chairman of Archroma. “Finally, we have achieved a dream of combining the technologies, products and capabilities of the legacy pioneers of the textile industry, namely Ciba, Sandoz, Hoechst and BASF, into a modern and cohesive enterprise that is focused on delivering innovative and sustainable systems and solutions to serve the evolving needs of today’s textile industry.”

September/October 2022