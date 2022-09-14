2022 Size And Impact Report: Plastics Moves To America’s 6th Largest Manufacturing Industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 14, 2022 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) unveiled its 2022 Size and Impact report, the association’s flagship annual analysis of the plastics industry’s contribution to the U.S. economy.

Dr. Perc Pineda, Chief Economist at PLASTICS, presented an overview of the report’s findings during an online Executive Briefing provided to PLASTICS members and members of the press.

Highlights shared during today’s briefing include:

The U.S. plastics industry accounts for nearly a million jobs (999,100); when suppliers to the plastics industry are included, that number rises to 1.5 million.

Plastics manufacturing employment grew 3.2% from 2020 to 2021, more than twice the growth of manufacturing as a whole (1.5%).

U.S. plastics shipments totaled $468.0 billion for 2021; when suppliers to the plastics industry are included, shipments totaled $600.4 billion.

“Today’s report shows that the plastics industry, while previously eighth is now the sixth largest manufacturing industry in the U.S,” said Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of PLASTICS. “Plain and simple, these numbers show that the PLASTICS industry is growing and will continue to do so as part of a circular economy.”

“Plastic is remarkable – It saves energy by being lightweight. It saves resources by being efficient to manufacture and transport, and it saves lives through protective gear, medical devices, and so much more. The PLASTICS industry is proud of our people and our products.”

“The plastics industry continues to develop new technologies that improve the manufacturing process to include more recycled content, less material, design for recyclability, and improved performance to better protect things like food and beverages, greatly reducing waste,” concluded Seaholm.

Posted: September 14, 2022

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)