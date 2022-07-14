bio-bean, Manufacturer Of Inficaf, Recognized For The Second Year Running As A Best For The World™ For Exceptional Impact On The Environment

ALCONBURY WEALD, Cambridgeshire, UK — July 13, 2022 — bio-bean, manufacturer of Inficaf, has once again been named a Best for the World™ B Corp™ in recognition of its exceptional positive impact on the environment. Best for the World is a distinction granted by B Lab to Certified B Corporations (B Corps) whose verified B Impact Scores in the five evaluated areas — community, customers, environment, governance, and workers — rank in the top 5% of all B Corps in their corresponding size group (10-49 people).

bio-bean earned this honor for the second year running because of its impact business model of recycling spent coffee grounds and transforming them into a variety of sustainable bio-products, including Inficaf: a sustainable, bulk, raw material for product designers and developers in industries such as plastics, automotive friction, cosmetics, foundry, building construction materials, and more.

Inficaf reduces CO2e emissions, is a homogeneous, yet versatile material, and helps businesses meet sustainability demands. It’s a cost-competitive material, and, as it turns out, is better for the environment than spent grounds going to any of the other standard disposal methods. In fact, Inficaf saves up to 17 times more in greenhouse gas emissions versus spent grounds going to anaerobic digestion.

George May, Managing Director of bio-bean, had this to say of the company’s Best for the World recognition: “Being recognized as a Best for the World B Corp in the Environment impact area for a second year is a huge honor for us. To be among the top 5% of more than 5,000 B Corps globally, and one of only 6 UK companies to be honored for positive environmental impact is something we’re extremely proud of.

Environmental sustainability is at the heart of what we do, but we’re also focused on continuous improvement, including in our day-to-day operations. We will continue collaborating with the global B Corp community and others to improve and positively impact all our stakeholders, in every impact area.”

Every year, Best for the World recognizes the top-performing B Corps creating the greatest positive impact through their businesses. More than a badge of honor, Best for the World provides an opportunity for recognized companies to share knowledge, learnings, and best practices with the B Corp community and businesses outside of the community to encourage innovation and transformation across the business sector. The full lists are available at bcorporation.net.

The Best for the World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global non-profit network that certifies and mobilizes B Corps, which are businesses that meet high standards of positive social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Today, there are more than 5,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, unified by one common goal: building an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system.

“Each Best for the World edition is an opportunity to raise the bar for how businesses can and should operate to create real and lasting positive impact for their workers, customers, communities, and the environment,” said Dan Osusky, Head of Standards and Insights at B Lab Global. “While no company is perfect and even the best companies can and should continue to strive to improve, the B Corps recognised as Best for the World can provide us all — standards setters, B Corps, non B Corps, and sustainability advocates — with inspiration on what true leadership in business can look like to make progress on addressing our current global challenges.”

B Corp Certification doesn’t just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall social and environmental impact of the company that stands behind it. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points on the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company’s positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company’s negative impact; change their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders; and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab’s website.

