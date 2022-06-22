Texprocess 2022: VDMA Solutions For Future Textile Processing

FRANKFURT, Germany— June 22, 2022 — The garment and textile processing industry meets for the first time after the Corona-related break in Frankfurt at Texprocess, the leading trade fair for the sector, opening its doors for four days on June 21, 2022. “Technology manufacturers have great expectations for the first leading trade fair for the sector after such a long time”, said Elgar Straub, Managing Director of VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies at the VDMA TFL press conference at Texprocess. ”The current situation, with the after-effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, also poses major challenges for the garment and textile processing industry. Here, at Texprocess, customers are looking for solutions for more flexible, regional and sustainable production. Accordingly, hopes are high that the necessary investments will also be made.”

At the VDMA TFL press conference, the member companies bierrebi SPA, Expert Systemtechnik GmbH as well as Dürkopp Adler GmbH gave an exemplary overview of the innovations the companies had made in the last three years. On the cutting machines of bierrebi, for example, more than 3 billion parts for T-shirts and underwear are produced every year. Expert Systemtechnik, another manufacturer of fully automatic 2D cutting systems, is presenting the flexibility in cutting with the 2nd generation of their knife cutter, both for the textile and the leather sector. Dürkopp Adler shows how the sewing production of tomorrow is mastered with flexible automation and on-demand production.

Industry records stable order intake and turnover

Orders and sales of German manufacturers of Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies continue to be positive: in the period from May 2021 to April 2022, incoming orders increased by 66 percent in real terms and sales also turned positive after two years with a 0.1 percent increase. German machinery manufacturers were able to increase exports by 8 percent to 442 million euros in 2021. The most important export markets from a German perspective were Poland, followed by the USA and France.

Exports of Italian technology manufacturers also recovered in 2021, increasing by 12 per cent to 271 million euros. The most important markets for Italian exports were the USA, China and Turkey. “The stable incoming orders after the pandemic-related slumps give reason for hope,” said Straub. ”However, the as yet unforeseeable consequences of the war in Ukraine represent a major uncertainty factor. In addition, there are still challenges in the form of rising raw material prices, massive delivery delays for preliminary products, expensive and difficult transport conditions and the enormous increase in energy costs. Despite the positive figures, there is still no relief in sight.”

VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies is the conceptual sponsor of Texprocess

Texprocess is the leading international trade fair for the processing of textile and flexible materials. From June 21 to 24, 2022, for the sixth time, international exhibitors are presenting to trade visitors at Texprocess their latest machinery, plant, processes and services for manufacturing garment as well as textile and flexible materials. Techtextil, the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, and Heimtextil, the international trade fair for home and contract textiles, is held parallel to Texprocess.

Posted: June 22, 2022

Source: VDMA