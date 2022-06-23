International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Announces Annual Conference September 18-22, 2022

ZURICH — June 23, 2022 — After 3 years, the ITMF Annual Conference is back as an in-person event. Participants will meet from September 18-20, 2022, in Davos, Switzerland in the wonderful settings of the Swiss Alps in the heart of Europe.

ITMF is proud and delighted that both Swiss Textiles and Swiss Textile Machinery are co-hosts of this year’s conference.

General Theme: “Climate Change and a Sustainable Global Textile Value Chain”. The world is faced with many short- and mid-term challenges as a result of the pandemic and disrupted supply chains. The consequences and learnings resulting of these challenges will be addressed. The long-term challenge our industry must deal with is climate change. Identifying solutions for sustainable textile production, new products, and market opportunities are key for a successful textile value chain. The conference will provide an ideal platform to exchange best- practises and demonstrate successful cooperation models.

Speakers: Industry experts from the following companies and organisations will share their expertise and vision and will engage in discussions:

Keynote Speaker: Dr. David Bosshart is a renowned philosopher, futurist, retail & consumer analyst with in-depth knowledge about consumer behaviour and the retail industry. He was CEO of the GDI Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute for Economic and Social Studies in Rüschlikon/Zurich for 22 years. He will deliver a keynote-address with the title “Between cheap, aspirational, and sustainable – textile manufacturing in a fully disruptive and interconnected world”.

Start-up Sessions: Next to speakers with a long history in the fibre, chemical, textile machinery, textile, garment, and home textile industry we are also inviting up to 6 start-up companies to share their innovations and business models. Engaging with start-ups is an effort to learn from each other and to help identify new solutions that turn challenges into opportunities

ITMF Awards 2022: For the first time, ITMF will recognise persons/companies for their outstanding achievements with the newly introduced ITMF Awards. In 2022, the ITMF Awards will be granted in two categories, namely “Innovation & Sustainability” and “International Cooperation”.

World Café: The format of the World Café, which was introduced for the first time in 2019 in Porto, Portugal, will provide delegates with the opportunity to discuss actively in smaller groups selected questions about how to navigate the current and future business environment. The results of the different groups will be shared among the participants at the end of World Café with some main take aways.

Networking Opportunities: The delegates will have many opportunities to discuss with old and new friends and colleagues the state of the industry and the way forward. The networking opportunities during the conference are numerous – breakfast, coffee breaks, lunches, and dinners. The traditional Welcome Dinner will take place in a mountain restaurant “Fuxägufer” high above the city of Davos. The informal get-together will take place in an extraordinary setting with traditional entertainment. The traditional Gala Dinner will take place in the Hotel Schweizerhof in the city of Davos and will feature a fashion show by the Swiss Textile & Design School.

All information about ITMF 2022 Davos can be found on the ITMF Conference 2022 Website. People interested to attend this unique event can contact the ITMF-secretariat at

secretariat@itmf.org.

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)