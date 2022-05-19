PrintFactory Expands To North America Amid Sustained, Rapid Growth

AARLE-RIXTEL, The Netherlands — May 19, 2022 — In order to serve its North American clients, PrintFactory, one of the top suppliers of large format printing software and services, announced today that they will open up an office in Atlanta, GA, to expand their global network. The announcement comes at a time when the company’s global installed base has exceeded 10,000 users, representing the largest expansion in the company’s history.

PrintFactory’s suite of award-winning RIP-based workflow software has been, and will continue to be, available in the U.S. and Canada since 2011 through its valued partner and distributor GMG Americas.

Erik Strik CEO of PrintFactory: “As we continue to use technology to simplify the wide-format printing process, today marks another milestone. It is our pleasure to acknowledge the great work done by our partner GMG Americas to date, and to continue that work together. Our rapidly growing installed base in North America requires a stronger presence in the region in order to service it. We will now provide local support to our Distributor (GMG Americas) dealers and customers in the US and Canada from our PrintFactory USA Atlanta office.”

Joseph Varone, President of GMG Americas, commented: “We’re pleased to see this additional investment from PrintFactory in the region as this move will further ensure excellence in customer support, which better aligns with the time zone requirements.”

Simon Landau, Global Director of Strategic Projects, will lead the PrintFactory USA Sales effort, assisted by Vio Moutia, Customer Success Manager. Michelle Bodary, a former GMG employee, will lead the PrintFactory USA Customer Support team.

Due to its availability on every continent, round-the-clock support and offered in 20 languages, PrintFactory is the only truly independent Large Format Print software company in the world. The PrintFactory workflow software offers OEMs and End-Users an extensive set of features, more than any of its competitors. With their innovative cloud platform, LFPs can set their own individual preferences (including language) without having to order separate versions via dongle, and their SaaS per printer model allows them to have unlimited users. Standard print markets and industrial scale operations can both benefit from this RIP workflow.

Erik Strik, CEO of PrintFactory: “Many well-known printers are shipped globally with PrintFactory workflow software today. We work closely with manufacturers to make sure printers have the drivers, features, and software tools they need to solve simple, everyday problems.”

Meet the PrintFactory USA Team at Printing United Expo – Booth C4929 in Las Vegas, 19-21 October 2022.

Source: PrintFactory