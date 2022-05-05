Meet Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.) Yarns At Clerkenwell Design Week To Explore Inspiring Possibilities For Carpet Tile Collections

WIELSBEKE, Belgium — May 5, 2022 — B.I.G. Yarns has secured its debut spot at the return of Clerkenwell Design Week (24-26 May 2022) and can’t wait to inspire carpet makers, architects and designers with the endless possibilities to create imaginative and sustainable contract flooring.

“We’re passionate about offering yarns that go way beyond a product, they’re essential to opening the door to creativity and innovation that will convey a specific desired atmosphere within a building. Indeed, the right mix of colours, contrasts, patterns and textures in flooring can stir emotions, challenge perceptions, bring comfort and even enhance overall well-being. Clerkenwell Design Week brings contract carpet tile makers, architects and interior design professionals together, giving us the uniquely exciting opportunity to talk in person with all parts of the design chain so we can start to co-create and co-develop, and achieve amazing results together,” says Global Sales Director, Glenn Hyzak.

B.I.G. Yarns’ polyamide-based collections are high-performing with a strong emphasis on elevating design through remarkable colour contrasts and patterns: from bulk continuous filament (BCF) to twisted and heat-set yarns, one-colour to multi-colour, between 650 and 15000 dTex.

Designers can tap into the Class 33 resilience and various comfort levels of its market-leading one-step 3Ply Resilya, Softitude, and new two-step ColorMind solutions to meet application requirements, as well as access monthly inspiration care of #CatchtheColor. ColorMind offers never-seen yarn diversity to support a new level of design sophistication in high-end carpet segments. The ColorMind colour bank features predefined colours, always in stock, meaning short lead times. Manufacturers can also benefit from customized lot sizes and bobbin length, creating even more flexibility and design freedom.

Plus, take steps to reduce ecological impact of carpets by using sustainable products that will not compromise crucial aspects like colour or tuftability. B.I.G. Yarns continues to extend its ranges to reduce fossil-carbon in the industry and encourage greater product circularity. Its EqoCycle PA6 yarns incorporate recycled content originating from recycled and regenerated PA6 and are fully recyclable, improving resource efficiency and other environmental benefits throughout the value chain. Carpet tufters can also contribute to a sustainable future through less use of fossil resources and reduced greenhouse gas emissions with EqoBalance yarns. Both ranges offer the same high-quality performance as virgin-based yarns.

“B.I.G. Yarns is committed to taking the lead in helping global carpet tile manufacturers meet the contract market’s specific demands and support changing end-market needs. This year, we’re excited to be adding more production capacity for our one-step 3ply yarns where we use cutting-edge polyamide yarn technologies to expand design, contrast and colour freedoms for manufacturers. Our investment in these new lines also increases flexibility in lot sizes so we are even better placed to respond to evolving supply needs,” comments Emmanuel Colchen, General Manager, B.I.G Yarns.

Posted: May 5, 2022

