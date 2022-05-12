Hybrid Software Group Showcases Digital Inkjet Solutions At FESPA

CAMBRIDGE, UK— May 12, 2022 — Hybrid Software Group is exhibiting at FESPA (Berlin, 31 May – 3 June, Hall 25, Stand B50) to showcase solutions for the digital production of textiles, packaging, décor, wide format and specialty graphics.

The stand will feature a demonstration of the SmartDFE (digital front end), a full software and hardware stack that delivers mass customisation at mass production prices by adding the power of inkjet printing into the smart factory. It is the first product co-developed by companies in the Hybrid Software Group: ColorLogic GmbH, iC3D, HYBRID Software, Global Graphics Software, Meteor Inkjet and Xitron.

The stand will also showcase solutions from Global Graphics Software, developers of the Harlequin RIP®, ScreenPro™ and PrintFlat™, and Meteor Inkjet, a leading supplier of industrial inkjet printhead electronics, software, tools and services.

Smart DFE is designed to be part of a fully automated manufacturing solution, supporting Industry 4.0 telematics and MIS integration. It brings together in one powerful solution the creation of optimized print-ready PDF files; workflow and job automation to connect with enterprise IT systems; RIPping; screening; optimized image quality; and, via Harlequin Direct™, it drives the print data directly to the printheads at blistering speeds through Meteor software and electronics.

SmartDFE meets the need for fully variable data, gives complete control of the print workflow, and provides valuable information for QA and inspection, press maintenance, and stock control. Its Smart Media Manager™ tunes the press for optimum print quality through the generation of smart media definitions, including ICC profiles for specific ink types and media using technology from ColorLogic GmbH.

Meteor Inkjet will showcase their portfolio of industrial solutions for graphics, signage, décor, packaging and textile applications including the world’s largest range of drive electronics for all major industrial inkjet printheads; ready-to-use Digital Front Ends; Software Development Kits allowing bespoke printers to be built from the ground up; and a complete suite of tools and services to support OEMs in the design and optimisation of print systems.

Hybrid Software Group CEO Mike Rottenborn says, “With the expansion of Hybrid Software Group we are unique in the industry as the only supplier of all core technologies, software and electronics, required for inkjet printing. Our SmartDFE enables manufacturers of digital printers or digital printing sub-systems to sell into highly automated manufacturing settings and helps their customers embrace initiatives like Industry 4.0.

“SmartDFE relies on tight, high-speed integration, communication and control between components from the job creation all the way to the printheads. It enables our customer to collect detailed data from each printing device and the wider factory and uses that data to predict and control the press for high efficiency print manufacturing.”

Posted: May 12, 2022

Source: Hybrid Software Group PLC