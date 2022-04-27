ZIMMER AUSTRIA LOOP STEAMER Type MODUS Sold To FlagSource, J.C. Schultz Enterprises, Inc. In Batavia, IL

SPARTANBURG, SC — April 27, 2022 — ZIMMER AUSTRIA is proud to announce the sale of a UNIVERSAL LOOP STEAMER Type MODUS to FlagSource, J.C. Schultz Enterprises, Inc. in Batavia, Illinois.

The steamer is for the finishing of high-quality digitally printed (acid ink) nylon flag material and ensures excellent quality finishing results in brilliant colors.

The loop steamer is manufactured at the ZIMMER AUSTRIA plant in Klagenfurt, Austria. It has a low steam consumption, features simple operation and is easy to maintain.

The steamer system for FlagSource includes an entry support system with tension bar and rollers, one steaming chamber, outlet support with guiding rollers, a steam supply station, and SCS-control with touchscreen. The loop steamer operates with saturated steam up to 105 °C (221 °F).

Installation of the UNIVERSAL LOOP STEAMER is set to take place in the fall of 2022.

https://www.zimmer-klagenfurt.com/en/content/steamer

FlagSource, J.C. Schultz Enterprises, Inc. has been in the flag industry for over 100 years. FlagSource manufactures high-quality US, State and Military, as well as custom flags in a wide variety of sizes from miniature to 80 feet wide.

“FlagSource is known in the US as being one of the highest quality flag and banner manufactures. We purchased our new Modus Steamer from Zimmer Austria to shorten our lead times and provide an even higher quality product. We believe that the technology from Zimmer Austria will help us achieve ultimate customer satisfaction. It is our mission to provide our customers a great buying experience with each and every order”, states Spencer Christiansen, Owner of FlagSource.

Source: ZIMMER AUSTRIA