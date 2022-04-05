Crealet: One-Stop Source For Warp Feeding And Weaving Preparation

WALD, Switzerland — April 5, 2022 — Crealet has developed as a one-stop source for comprehensive consulting and solutions, with two key business partnerships bringing synergies and added value. The world-leading Swiss manufacturer of electronic warp feeding systems has joined forces with COMSAT and AEI to broaden the expertise and technology range available to customers and expand into a new industry segment.

Since its start-up nearly 20 years ago, Crealet has earned the reputation as a global leader in the development and manufacture of electronic warp feeding systems for both wide and narrow fabric weaving. Two decades of knowledge and experience underpins its latest high-quality warp let-off systems for weaving from warp beams and creels. Customized warp let-off applications, especially for technical, sophisticated and sensitive fabrics, are regarded as Crealet specialties. The market for smart electronic warp let-offs has now become a core business. “We see growth opportunities in the production of warp let-off devices for high-tech fabrics that require standardized processes for consistent high quality,” says Crealet CEO Andreas Wirz.

Perfect preparation and feeding

Constant tension throughout the warp – from full to empty beam – is essential for quality end-products. Accurate feeding of the warp threads from beams is possible only if warp beam preparation is impeccable. The new partnership will enable a wider view of end-product optimization for Crealet customers in key markets such as Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

COMSAT (Construcciones Mataró Servicios y Asistencia Tecnica) is a Spanish company producing sectional and direct warping machines and creels, as well as inspection machines, batching motions and selvedge thread warpers. Its products have brought extra value to Crealet solutions since its initial link-up in 2016. Today, the united competences of the firms provide a winning combination for weavers in the D-A-CH region.

New partner, new market

Always attempting to extend its customer offering, Crealet was seeking the chance to cover more options in weaving preparation. The new partnership with Appalachian Electronic Instruments (AEI) provided the answer. This US company has specialized in quality and process control for the textile industry for 60 years, developing and manufacturing quality assurance solutions in warp knitting and warp preparation for global markets. AEI engineers transform customer suggestions into practical applications for the textile industry’s constantly changing needs.

Combining AEI know-how with Crealet’s depth of knowledge in warp feeding opens up a promising market opportunity in warp knitting – a new area for Crealet. Now, customers wishing to upgrade their machines with automatic warp feeding have an appealing new option. “With our partnerships, we’re convinced we can offer ideal solutions, especially in the areas of electronic warp yarn feeding for warp knitting machines and warp preparation for small and large warp beams in weaving mills,” says Wirz.

Know-how in person

The Crealet booth at Techtextil Frankfurt (June 21 – 24, 2022) presents a one-stop view of enhanced customized warp feeding systems and weaving preparation solutions. With two knowledgeable partners, Crealet now offers consulting with far more comprehensive know-how. The Crealet team looks forward to welcoming ambitious weavers and warp knitters in hall 12.0 at booth B11 – to introduce its wide range of products and be challenged with questions.

Posted: April 5, 2021

Source: Crealet AG