Kavalan PVC-Free Portfolio Gains Greater Representation In Europe With Pixia Partnership

TAIWAN — March 17, 2022 — TAYA Groups today announces a distribution partnership with Netherlands-based large-format media and films supplier Pixia, which is now representing the Kavalan brand in Benelux and Germany. Pixia will be launching the range next week at the Print & Sign Expo in Gorinchem, Netherlands from the 22nd – 24th March, which will include a demonstration of printing on Kavalan Sunlight Weldable on the Agfa booth at the show.

Pixia are planning a larger focus on the banner and textile market, describing it as the ‘perfect time’ to partner with Kavalan and offer access to environmentally-friendly materials to more customers. The Kavalan Eco-Calculator was a particularly attractive value proposition for Pixia, thanks to its unique ability to make the eco-savings of Kavalan products measurable, comparable, and accessible.

Jeroen van Dortmont, Managing Director, Pixia, comments: “Kavalan represents a massive opportunity for us and our customers. People are increasingly mindful of how we are treating the planet, and looking for ways to be more environmentally-friendly, and following our conversations with Rob Karpenko, we decided to go for it! As well as being an awesome product, a huge strength of Kavalan’s is their data that allows users to measure their impact and really tell a story about the difference they’re making for the planet. Kavalan is way ahead of the competition, which works for us – we aim to be ahead of the competition as well.”

Rob Karpenko, Director of Sales, TAYA Europe, adds: “We’re delighted to welcome Pixia to the Kavalan family. Pixia is perfectly placed to service those customers looking for PVC-free solutions. I know the team will make full use of the wide-ranging marketing support we provide and particularly the Eco-Calculator with their customers, specifiers and brand users conveying the powerful eco savings achieved by using Kavalan PVC-free products. This is the start of a great partnership!”

Posted: March 17, 2022

Source: TAYA Group