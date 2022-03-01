Graduate Scholarships From AATCC Foundation Are Now Open

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — February 28, 2022 — Calling all grad students and prospective grad students! Are you wanting to attend grad school, but you’re worried about the cost? AATCC has you covered! The AATCC Foundation offers thousands of dollars to incoming and continuing graduate students pursuing textile-related degrees. There are two dedicated graduate fellowships as well as scholarships open to both undergraduate and graduate students. Access all funding from a single application due March 31, 2022.

AATCC Foundation also offers undergraduate scholarships using the same application.

Learn more or apply at https://aatcc.org/foundation/#fellowships.

Connelly/Perkins Graduate Fellowship

AATCC Foundation Connelly/Perkins Graduate Fellowship is a $5,000 fellowship for a Ph.D. candidate at the Clemson University Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE). Applicants should intend to focus on fibrous and polymeric materials. Preference is given to graduating seniors or master’s students continuing into the Ph.D. program, but others will be considered. The fellowship is named in honor of two former AATCC Presidents and Clemson alumni, Roland Connelly and Warren Perkins.

Grady, Hauser, Houser, Daniels Graduate Fellowship

This fellowship provides $5,000 to a Ph.D. candidate in Fiber and Polymer Science at the North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles. Preference is given to master’s students continuing to the Ph.D. program. The fellowship honors four NC State alumni who have also dedicated time and energy to AATCC and AATCC Foundation. Perry Grady is retired associate dean emeritus at the College of Textiles and worked for many years to help gain donations and develop scholarships for the Foundation. Peter Hauser, AATCC president and chair of AATCC Foundation 2013-2014, is a retired professor in the Textile Engineering and Color Chemistry Department at the College of Textiles. Nelson Houser was an AATCC president and initial chair of the AATCC Foundation 1997-1998. John Y. “Jack” Daniels was AATCC executive vice president 1996-2018 and president of AATCC Foundation from its establishment in 1997 to his retirement in 2018.

Darsey Family Scholarship

The Darsey Family Scholarship is a $1,500 scholarship available to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a textile- and/or fashion-related program at a US university with an AATCC student chapter.

Kanti & Hansa Jasani Family Scholarship

The Kanti and Hansa Jasani Family Textile Scholarship offers three $1,000 scholarships to Indian students, specifically Indian citizens with student visas, who are attending a US university. Undergraduate AND graduate students may apply. Three scholarships are available for each academic year.

Support Textile Education

You can support the future of the textile industry, honor a mentor—or both—with a donation to AATCC Foundation at https://aatcc.org/foundation/#donate.

Students, make sure you apply by the March 31st deadline so you don’t miss out on all of these scholarship opportunities!

