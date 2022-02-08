Somnus Mattress International LLC Establishing Operations In Cherokee County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — February 8, 2022 — Somnus Mattress International LLC, a manufacturer of hybrid memory foam mattresses, today announced plans to establish operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $13 million investment will create 55 new jobs.

Somnus Mattress International LLC produces multi-layer mattresses that combine memory foam with an innerspring system. The mattresses are compressible and roll packable, which leads to more efficient shipping.

Located at 210 Henson Road in Blacksburg, Somnus Mattress International LLC’s Cherokee County operations will manufacture mattresses to serve clients across the United States.

Operations are expected to be online in March 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Somnus Mattress International LLC team should email joe.hassan@westgatehome.com.

“Somnus Mattress International LLC is excited to open its new mattress factory in Blacksburg, South Carolina,” said Somnus Mattress International LLC Managing Partner David Li. “We choose South Carolina for our expansion project because of the business-friendly environment and its skilled workforce. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship and will definitely consider South Carolina for all future projects.”

“South Carolina has proven itself to be an ideal place for businesses to grow, and Somnus Mattress International LLC’s new operations in Cherokee County are further testament to that,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We welcome Somnus Mattress International LLC to South Carolina and look forward to their success as they grow to serve their U.S. customers.”

“Today, we celebrate yet another economic win in South Carolina. Somnus Mattress International LLC’s operations in Cherokee County, along with the $13 million investment and 55 new jobs they are creating, will make a big impact in the local community. Congratulations and welcome to South Carolina,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

“This is another win for Cherokee County!” said Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer. “We are excited that Somnus Mattress International LLC has decided to locate in Blacksburg. We are looking forward to working with the management team to ensure their continued success.”

Posted: February 8, 2022

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor