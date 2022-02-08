Meryl Medical Celebrates Its ISO Certification

CONGLETON, United Kingdom — February 2, 2022 — Meryl Medical, the hi-tech, pioneering, textile manufacturer that produces environmentally sustainable fabrics, has been awarded the much-coveted ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized standard that ensures that the business products and services meet the needs of their customers and prospects through an effective quality management system.

The company’s achievement of an ISO 9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates their commitment to continually improving their products and services to the benefit to the customers.

To become ISO 9001:2015 compliant, the Meryl Medical teams, which are based across the UK and Europe, have undergone the extensive audits and processes, including the further development of a full quality management system, business-wide documentation reviews, process audits, assessments, policies and addressing of non-conformances.

ISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world. The audits were carried out by Interface NRM, who are a leading provider of UKAS and ASI accredited certification services and were presented with their certificate at the end of January 2022.

Gaining ISO 9001:2015 reinforces the company’s dedication and focus on creating industry-leading products and services, measured against global benchmarks of industry excellence and making the textiles industry more environmentally friendly.

Meryl Medical Director Kevin Simpson said: “The achievement of our ISO 9001:2015 certification is fantastic news and I’d like to thank the team for making it happen. We have shown our dedication to business improvement and displayed our passion to give our customers complete assurance in our products and processes against the highest quality standards. We are fully dedicated to constant improvement and now that we have achieved our accreditation, we are fully focused on maintaining an ISO 9001:2015 accredited standard throughout our business and the suppliers we work with.”

This latest move follows on from a series of other key developments by Meryl Medical, including the strengthening of its international presence with the opening of a design and operations hub in Germany. The new center, located near Frankfurt, Germany, offers Meryl Medical a major gateway for the supply of its quality, sustainable fabric into European markets, and the rest of the world, whilst working closer with German-based recycling facilities to fill the circular economy.

All Meryl Medical products are treated with a permanent antiviral-effect, antibacterial and anti-fungal technology co-developed alongside their virology partner, HeiQ. HeiQ helps improve the lives of billions of people by adding functionalities to all kinds of materials through scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding.

Posted February 8, 2022

Source: Meryl Medical