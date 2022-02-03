3M(TM) Thinsulate(TM) Xerogel Insulation Wins ISPO Textrends Top Ten Award

ST. PAUL, Minn. — February 9, 2022 — 3M announced its latest performance product, 3MTM ThinsulateTM Xerogel Insulation, has won an ISPO Textrends 2023/24 Top Ten Award. The prestigious award recognizes the latest textile-based innovations for sports and outdoor apparel.

Launched in November 2021, 3MTM ThinsulateTM Xerogel Insulation is a xerogel-based insulation designed primarily for boots and gloves. Xerogel is an ultralight solid that’s nearly 99% air, and due to its porous structure, it can inhibit air circulation, making it a natural thermal insulator. In fact, it retains warmth even under compression. This insulation also highlights 3M’s ongoing commitment to sustainable solutions, as it’s comprised of 60% recycled fibers.

Furthermore, 3MTM ThinsulateTM Xerogel Insulation is proven to be 20 times more breathable and almost twice as warm as legacy 3MTM ThinsulateTM Insulation products designed for footwear.

The ISPO Textrends 2023/24 Top Ten Award was recently presented by ISPO, the leading platform for global sports and outdoor brands. An international jury of textile and sporting experts assessed a wide range of new textile-based products before deeming 3MTM ThinsulateTM Xerogel Insulation as a top ten innovation from everything they reviewed.

Given the time required to implement new textiles into upcoming apparel lines, the ISPO Textrends 2023/24 Top Ten Award recognizes 3MTM ThinsulateTM Xerogel Insulation as a hot trend expected for the Fall and Winter lines released throughout 2023 and 2024.

“The sell-cycle is around 18 months and it’s important that the textile apparel industry and organizations like ISPO continue to push and challenge ahead of each cycle to bring more innovation to the market,” said Mike Mandanas, Global R&D Director. “ISPO is excellent when it comes to spotting the products that are going to make an impact on the market, and we’re truly honored they recognized the potential of 3MTM ThinsulateTM Xerogel Insulation to revolutionize performance apparel and footwear.”

The development of 3MTM ThinsulateTM Xerogel Insulation falls into 3M’s wider sustainability initiatives. Today, 3M’s global headquarters is powered by 100% renewable electricity, with an aim of achieving 50% renewable electricity in all company locations by 2025. In 2021, 3M announced it’s pledging $1 billion over 20 years to accelerate environmental goals, including reducing water usage, minimizing dependence on virgin fossil-based plastics, and achieving carbon neutrality across its operations.

To date, 3MTM ThinsulateTM Xerogel Insulation has met the strict sustainability standards for textiles set forth by bluesign®, OEKO-TEX®, and The Global Recycled Standard.

Posted: February 9, 2022

Source: 3M