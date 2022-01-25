Yamazaki Home Launches Brand New Website Redesign

NEW YORK CITY — January 25, 2022 — On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Yamazaki Home launched a brand new, redesigned website. The new site elevates the user shopping experience. The refresh places particular emphasis on Yamazaki Home’s various collections, the breadth of its product assortment, customer reviews, and a blog, Yamazaki Stories, which has also been revamped and redesigned.

Shigeru Yamazaki, CEO of Yamazaki Home, commented: “This was an exciting and rewarding experience for our company, and we’re thrilled to announce the roll-out of our new website. We wanted our site to match the aesthetic of our products while also making our catalog of over 500 products easy to search and discover.”

Executive Vice President Takuya Sekiguchi elaborated on the vision of the project, stating: “We aspire to be the best housewares brand in the world. We set out to design a website that would be loved by all. Our new homepage really conveys the Yamazaki ethos to our customers, evoking warmth and friendliness.”

When asked about his favorite upgrade to the website, Sekiguchi responded: “One thing I’m especially excited about is our blog, Yamazaki Stories. It has grown over the past year and offers a new way to engage with our customers while also introducing the brand to a wider audience who may be unfamiliar with us.”

The new website features a modern, sophisticated design with improved functionality for the user shopping experience, such as a redesigned menu and an increased variety of ways to shop collections and categories. Shoppers can also parse through reviews, browse the newly rebuilt blog, and take product quizzes.

