AATCC 2022 Textile Discovery Summit: Call for Presentations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — December 14, 2021 — Abstracts are currently being solicited for subject areas listed below for the 2022 AATCC Textile Discovery Summit. This event will be held October 4-6, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Interested individuals should complete the abstract submission form and provide an abstract of 125 words or less by January 17, 2022, to Angela Jabara. The abstract submission form can be found at AATCC.org/summit.

Abstracts are being solicited for the following topics:

Fiber, fabric and materials innovations;

Coloration (dyeing and printing) chemistry, application, process and machinery;

Lighting trends and color management;

Innovations in smart textiles, protective and performance fabrics;

Testing for product performance and product claim validation;

Addressing sustainability, environmental challenges throughout the supply chain; and

Achieving comfort and wellness through innovative technologies.

Posted December 14, 2021

Source: AATCC