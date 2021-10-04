X-Rite And Pantone Announce Online Color Theory And Quality Control Trainings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October 4, 2021 — X-Rite Incorporated, a global supplier of color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, announce that its popular Fundamentals Seminar Series focusing on color science and quality control is now available in an online learning format. The remote format consists of two courses and features self-paced modules, downloadable course guides, educational videos, product demonstrations, and interactive activities. Attendees will learn about color theory and how to measure, control, and communicate color to improve production workflows, reduce waste, and meet sustainability goals. In addition to the virtual format, the seminar will also be held in-person this fall throughout the United States.

“Last year we announced our first virtual Fundamentals Seminar Series course, the Fundamentals of Color and Appearance. We are excited to announce that the second course, Fundamentals of Instrumentation and Quality Control (FIQC), is now online, too,” said Raj Shah, Vice President of Marketing, X-Rite and Pantone. “Together these courses provide a mix of color theory and practical information to help attendees implement color measurement and quality standards across their workflows and supply chains.”

The Online Fundamentals Seminar is a two-course series with more than 10 hours of video instruction taught by X-Rite Color Experts. To enhance the remote training experience, attendees have access to a discussion board and a live Q&A with an X-Rite Color Expert. The seminar is ideal for anyone who works with or specifies color, including quality control professionals, lab technicians, part suppliers, product developers, designers, and manufacturers.

The Fundamentals Seminar Series courses include:

Fundamentals of Color and Appearance (FOCA), which focuses on color and appearance science. From the physics of color to lighting, spectrophotometers and color data, this course will teach how to measure, view and understand color communication and data.

Fundamentals of Instrumentation and Quality Control (FIQC), a hands-on, color quality control workshop using X-Rite instruments and software. Topics include creating color standards, developing appropriate color tolerances, and measuring samples against target colors while analyzing the results.

To register for one or both online seminars, visit https://www.xrite.com/fundamentals-of-instrumentation-and-quality-control-online and https://www.xrite.com/fundamentals-of-color-and-appearance-online

In-Person Seminar

“In addition to our online offering, we have brought back our in-person trainings and will conduct the two-day Fundamentals Seminar in a number of locations across the United States. By delivering color education for every learning style, we are able to help attendees improve their color knowledge and ensure their color workflow is the best it can be,” continued Shah.

The seminar series will be held in Valley Forge, PA, Columbus, OH, Rosemont, IL, Green Bay, WI, and San Jose, CA.

To see dates and register for the two-day in-person seminar visit: https://www.xrite.com/categories/training/the-fundamentals-training-series–foca–fiqc-combined

Posted October 4, 2021

Source: X-Rite Incorporated