Register Online For 2022 AATCC Proficiency Testing Programs

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — October 15, 2021 — Labs may now register online for all 2022 AATCC Proficiency Testing Programs (PTP). The online registration process allows labs to complete registration and credit card payment in one easy step. Just add PTP registration(s) to your cart along with quality control materials, standards, and other items.

PTPs support certification and continuous improvement initiatives for textile laboratories. Compare results with hundreds of other labs to verify performance or identify areas for improvement.

Seven AATCC programs cover Antibacterial, Appearance & Physical Properties, Color Evaluation, Colorfastness, Fiber Analysis, Moisture Management and Resistance & Repellency test methods and evaluation procedures. Samples are selected to provide consistent results in a meaningful range for each program. Register now at https://members.aatcc.org/store/ptp1/2287

How it works:

Labs register for one or more PTPs.

AATCC sends samples, instructions, and data sheets to participating labs twice per year.

Labs have approximately one month to complete testing and submit results online.

AATCC distributes a report to participating labs with a confidential lab code.

Each lab receives a Certificate of Participation.

PTP1: Color Evaluation

Samples shipped January and July

EP1, Gray Scale for Color Change

EP2, Gray Scale for Staining

EP7, Instrumental Assessment of Change in Color of Test Specimen

EP12, Instrumental Degree of Staining

PTP2: Fiber Analysis

Samples shipped February and August

TM20, Fiber Analysis: Qualitative

TM20A, Fiber Analysis: Quantitative

PTP3: Appearance & Physical Properties

Samples shipped March and September

TM88B, Seam Smoothness in Fabrics after Home Laundering

TM88C, Crease Retention in Fabrics after Home Laundering

TM124, Appearance of Fabrics after Home Laundering

TM128 Wrinkle Recovery of Fabrics: Appearance Method

TM135, Dimensional Changes of Fabrics after Home Laundering

TM179, Skew Change in Fabrics after Home Laundering

PTP4: Antibacterial

Samples shipped April

TM100, Antibacterial Finishes on Textile Materials: Assessment of

TM147, Antibacterial Activity Assessment of Textile Materials: Parallel Streak Method

PTP5: Resistance & Repellency

Samples shipped May and November

TM22, Water Repellency: Spray Test

TM35, Water Resistance: Rain Test

TM42, Water Resistance: Impact Penetration Test

TM118, Oil Repellency: Hydrocarbon Resistance Test

TM127, Water Resistance: Hydrostatic Pressure Test

PTP6: Colorfastness

Samples shipped June and December

TM8, Colorfastness to Crocking: Crockmeter Method

TM15, Colorfastness to Perspiration

TM16.3, Colorfastness to Light: Xenon-Arc

TM61, Colorfastness to Laundering: Accelerated

TM107, Colorfastness to Water

TM133, Colorfastness to Heat: Hot Pressing

TM162, Colorfastness to Water: Chlorinated Pool

PTP7: Moisture Management

Samples shipped October

TM79, Absorbency of Textiles

TM195, Liquid Moisture Management Properties of Textile Fabrics

TM197, Vertical Wicking of Textiles

TM198, Horizontal Wicking of Textiles

TM199, Drying Time of Textiles: Moisture Analyzer Method

TM200, Drying Rate of Textiles at their Absorbent Capacity: Air Flow Method

TM201, Drying Rate of Fabrics: Heated Plate Method

TM204, Water Vapor Transmission of Textiles

Posted October 19, 2021

Source: AATCC