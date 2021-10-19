Register Online For 2022 AATCC Proficiency Testing Programs

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — October 15, 2021 — Labs may now register online for all 2022 AATCC Proficiency Testing Programs (PTP). The online registration process allows labs to complete registration and credit card payment in one easy step. Just add PTP registration(s) to your cart along with quality control materials, standards, and other items.
PTPs support certification and continuous improvement initiatives for textile laboratories. Compare results with hundreds of other labs to verify performance or identify areas for improvement.
Seven AATCC programs cover Antibacterial, Appearance & Physical Properties, Color Evaluation, Colorfastness, Fiber Analysis, Moisture Management and Resistance & Repellency test methods and evaluation procedures. Samples are selected to provide consistent results in a meaningful range for each program. Register now at https://members.aatcc.org/store/ptp1/2287
How it works:
- Labs register for one or more PTPs.
- AATCC sends samples, instructions, and data sheets to participating labs twice per year.
- Labs have approximately one month to complete testing and submit results online.
- AATCC distributes a report to participating labs with a confidential lab code.
- Each lab receives a Certificate of Participation.
PTP1: Color Evaluation
Samples shipped January and July
EP1, Gray Scale for Color Change
EP2, Gray Scale for Staining
EP7, Instrumental Assessment of Change in Color of Test Specimen
EP12, Instrumental Degree of Staining
PTP2: Fiber Analysis
Samples shipped February and August
TM20, Fiber Analysis: Qualitative
TM20A, Fiber Analysis: Quantitative
PTP3: Appearance & Physical Properties
Samples shipped March and September
TM88B, Seam Smoothness in Fabrics after Home Laundering
TM88C, Crease Retention in Fabrics after Home Laundering
TM124, Appearance of Fabrics after Home Laundering
TM128 Wrinkle Recovery of Fabrics: Appearance Method
TM135, Dimensional Changes of Fabrics after Home Laundering
TM179, Skew Change in Fabrics after Home Laundering
PTP4: Antibacterial
Samples shipped April
TM100, Antibacterial Finishes on Textile Materials: Assessment of
TM147, Antibacterial Activity Assessment of Textile Materials: Parallel Streak Method
PTP5: Resistance & Repellency
Samples shipped May and November
TM22, Water Repellency: Spray Test
TM35, Water Resistance: Rain Test
TM42, Water Resistance: Impact Penetration Test
TM118, Oil Repellency: Hydrocarbon Resistance Test
TM127, Water Resistance: Hydrostatic Pressure Test
PTP6: Colorfastness
Samples shipped June and December
TM8, Colorfastness to Crocking: Crockmeter Method
TM15, Colorfastness to Perspiration
TM16.3, Colorfastness to Light: Xenon-Arc
TM61, Colorfastness to Laundering: Accelerated
TM107, Colorfastness to Water
TM133, Colorfastness to Heat: Hot Pressing
TM162, Colorfastness to Water: Chlorinated Pool
PTP7: Moisture Management
Samples shipped October
TM79, Absorbency of Textiles
TM195, Liquid Moisture Management Properties of Textile Fabrics
TM197, Vertical Wicking of Textiles
TM198, Horizontal Wicking of Textiles
TM199, Drying Time of Textiles: Moisture Analyzer Method
TM200, Drying Rate of Textiles at their Absorbent Capacity: Air Flow Method
TM201, Drying Rate of Fabrics: Heated Plate Method
TM204, Water Vapor Transmission of Textiles
Posted October 19, 2021
Source: AATCC