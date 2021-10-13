EFI Highlights Its Broad Portfolio Of Advanced Inkjet Solutions To Create Opportunities For Customers

LONDONDERRY, NH — October 13, 2021 — Efficient, high-quality, versatile digital inkjet solutions can be key to helping display graphics providers drive profitability and capture new growth opportunities. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is working closely with those providers, presenting them innovative solutions that can drive their display graphics business forward faster in an economic recovery. This week, dozens of EFI™ customers, prospects and industry media and analysts are attending a series of EFI Ignition open house events that deliver a more-comprehensive view of growth opportunities display graphics providers can capture.

The events – one-day invitation-only presentations and demonstrations at the EFI Global Inkjet Innovation Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire – highlight the ways print providers can take their businesses to new heights by leveraging leading-edge production solutions.

“The pandemic has understandably forced the cancellation or postponement of several large tradeshows that would have served as launch events for these products, but that does not diminish our customers’ need for continued advancement and innovation,” said Ken Hanulec, vice president of Worldwide Marketing, EFI. “Our conversations with customers at this week’s Ignition event will give a strong representation of the market opportunities display graphics businesses have for success in a recovering market using our leading portfolio of innovative solutions.”

This week’s events highlight new product launches and a range of topic areas that address specific display graphics challenges and opportunities. New product launches and presentation topics include:

Growth opportunities in premium soft-signage applications with the launch of the new VUTEk® FabriVU® Plus series 70-, 133- and 205-inch dispersed dye-sublimation printers, including the 133-inch-wide VUTEk FabriVU® 340i+ model with in-line sublimation making its debut at the Ignition events. The FabriVU 340i+ model delivers upgraded performance thanks to eight high-performance printheads, and enhanced high-quality and backlit print modes, with the ability to print on transfer paper or direct to fabric using the same ink set. The FabriVU Plus series’ new CMYK x 2 configuration printhead array – along with new electronics, a new vacuum system, and a new heating element – deliver higher-quality 600 dpi graphics with better saturation and more density.

Achieving value with a wider range of possibilities with the newest EFI Wide Format hybrid printer, the 126-inch wide EFI Pro 30h LED flatbed/roll-fed system dual-roll capabilities in Continuous Board printing models to give commercial print shops, sign shops and in-plant print departments an efficient, highly versatile entry point into high-quality display graphics production.

An overview of digital print for packaging opportunities, with a presentation of market benchmark data from industry analyst Kevin Karstedt. EFI is also presenting highlights of the EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus printer – the world’s leading single-pass inkjet solution for corrugated – and an upcoming, premium-quality, shuttle-based UV LED printer, the EFI MCORR 1300, scheduled for release in 2022.

EFI’s expanding super high speed signage production solutions – the EFI VUTEk h5 hybrid roll/flatbed printer with ¾ automation along with the EFI VUTEk XT hybrid printer and single-pass Nozomi 18000+ LED printer for display graphics producers coming in 2022 – that deliver the automation, reliability and productivity needed to lower costs per square foot, at higher volumes, for an extended range of signage and display products.

High-volume, higher-value UV LED graphic production with the EFI VUTEk Q series – the fastest-ever VUTEk roll-to-roll production printers offering. Launched in 2021, the 138-inch-wide VUTEk Q3r and 208-inch-wide VUTEk Q5r printers offer expanded capabilities for a wide range of challenging, high-volume applications, with premium features such as multi-layer white and high-value in-line finishing, collection, and auto backlit and blockout options that help users achieve a remarkably low total cost of operation.

Emerging and high-growth industrial applications, with a presentation highlighting advanced inkjet printer, ink and coatings solutions that bring greater value, versatility, quality, and efficiency to markets, including for wood decoration and wood flooring production, luxury vinyl tile manufacturing, and more.

End-to-end workflows to drive profit. Ignite will highlight the unique advantages possible in display graphics production with comprehensive EFI Midmarket Print Suite MIS/ERP workflow solutions that handle web-to-print order entry, estimating and costing, accounting, production, fulfillment and more. This Ignition session also highlights the launch of new EFI Fiery® XF and Fiery proServer digital front-end solutions, offering significantly faster spot color processing and expanded print-and-cut support features.

Higher value in hybrid printing, leveraging the cost and productivity advantages of the 126-inch-wide EFI VUTEk h3 and h5 LED printers. Four-color is the new eight-color on these printers, thanks to an exceptionally wide color gamut that has successfully given users worldwide the power to drive faster throughput on premium work by moving away from eight-color process to a CMYK x 2 configuration with little to no loss in imaging quality.

Source: EFI™