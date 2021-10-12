AATCC Time Capsule Celebrates Local And Global Textiles

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — October 6, 2021 — All are welcome to attend the burial of a time capsule at the AATCC Technical Center in Research Triangle Park, N.C., on November 19, 2021. The capsule will contain items relevant to the modern global textile industry and be reopened in 50 years. A time capsule buried in 1964 will also be opened this year as part of AATCC’s 100th anniversary celebration. Objects from the 1964 capsule will be on display along with various historic and contemporary exhibits at the Technical Center.

The time capsule burial is the culmination of a Week of Celebration November 15-19, 2021. Events earlier in the week include AATCC research committee meetings and the Textile Discovery Summit, with technical presentations, networking opportunities, and an awards luncheon. Activities are open to all and there is no cost to attend committee meetings or the time capsule burial. There is a fee for other Summit events. More information on all Week of Celebration activities is available at www.aatcc.org/100th.

Schedule

A brief tour of the AATCC Technical Center will begin promptly at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021. AATCC is celebrating 100 years of serving the textile industry and more than 50 years at the heart of Research Triangle Park.

After the tour, attendees will join AATCC officers, members, and staff to witness the burial of the time capsule. Festivities will conclude by 10 a.m.

Interested parties should register in advance to allow preparation for all guests. Register for the Textile Discovery Summit (https://aatcc.org/summit/) and select the free Tour Only pass or email AATCC Marketing Specialist Julia Mackey (julia@aatcc.org) by November 8.

Time Capsule Contents

The new time capsule includes a diverse collection of artifacts contributed by corporate and individual members of AATCC. There are, of course, several cloth face coverings representing the importance of textiles during a global pandemic. A tea towel with a 2021 calendar highlights the art and science of digital textile printing while marking the year of burial. Other objects celebrate both the history and the future of textiles and of the AATCC organization. A video preview of some items is available online at www.aatcc.org/100th.

Source: AATCC