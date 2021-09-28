Pindler’s Fall Fabrics Offer The Perfect Cozy Addition To Every Fall setting

MOORPARK, Calif. — Sept. 22, 2021 — It’s finally here. The season of sweater weather, pumpkin spice, and all things cuddly and cozy. As we say goodbye to the vibrant colors and light, breezy fabrics of summer, Pindler is preparing for fall with several fabrics in a selection of warm beiges, mustard yellows, pine greens and burnt oranges that add the perfect seasonal vibe to any setting.

SOFT TEXTURES

Picture this: you just got home from picking apples or exploring the pumpkin patch. You’re all bundled up, and you can smell pie baking in the oven as you watch the crisp, autumn breeze rustle the trees outside. The perfect backdrop for this scene? A room that captures the essence of the season with soft, touchable, textural fabrics that create an inviting fall mood.

WOOLS

Nothing screams fall more than the sentimental comfort of wools. With a quintessentially cozy look that brings to mind sweaters, blankets, scarves and hand-knitted mittens, wools create a homey, welcoming atmosphere. Made from strong, durable, natural fibers, wools embody the best of the season.

VELVETS

For a more sophisticated fall aesthetic, velvets offer the ideal blend of coziness and luxury. Durable, yet soft and comfortable, velvets add a rich, smooth look that complements a wide variety of design concepts. From small accents that bring a touch of elegance to statement drapery that sets the mood of the room, velvets are a must-have when it comes to fall settings.

FAUX FURS

It isn’t fall until you’ve spent at least one day cuddled up on the couch with a warm drink and your favorite book or movie. And the best way to create the perfect environment for snuggling up inside is decorating with faux furs. Perfect for everything from pillows to decorative throws, faux furs leave everyone feeling warm and fuzzy.

All of these fall fabrics are available at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and nine agent showrooms across the U.S. as well as two agent showrooms in Canada.

Posted September 28, 2021

Source: Pindler